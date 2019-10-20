Ohio State, Penn State move up in latest AP top 25 poll
Six Big Ten teams are ranked in the latest AP poll, released Sunday.
Big Ten East rivals Ohio State (No. 3) and Penn State (No. 6) both move up one spot to pace the conference.
See the full poll below.
B1G in latest AP poll:
3. @OhioStateFB
6. @PennStateFball
13. @BadgerFootball
17. @GopherFootball
19. @UMichFootball
20. @HawkeyeFootball
Full poll ➡️ https://t.co/cZUp8uaFFL pic.twitter.com/HUHn8BmYPE
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 20, 2019