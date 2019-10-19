Four-time cancer survivor Casey O'Brien gets first career hold(s)
Minnesota’s Casey O’Brien is one of the greatest stories in college football.
The four-time cancer survivor who has underwent 14 surgeries got his first action Saturday night.
Following Mo Ibrahim’s 6-yard TD to give the Gophers a 27-0 lead in the third quarter, O’Brien came out to hold for the extra point. The hold was perfect, as was everyone’s reaction to significance of what just happened.
Moments later, following Antoine Winfield’s pick-6 to blow the thing wide open, O’Brien was running right back onto the field for another successful hold. He finished the night with three holds.
Relive it all here: