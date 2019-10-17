Record Breaking Wrestling Coverage on BTN in 2019-20

With the Big Ten seeking its 14th consecutive wrestling national championship, BTN will bring fans along for the ride with the most wrestling coverage in network history – a 40% increase from last season.

BTN’s schedule begins with a non-conference matchup as No. 17 Virginia Tech heads to Columbus on Nov. 17 at noon ET to face the No. 4 Buckeyes and includes the Big Ten Championships, a Super Saturday dual between Rutgers and No. 7 Michigan from Madison Square Garden, a battle of last year’s top-two team finishers at the NCAA tournament in No. 1 Penn State and Ohio State and a primetime matchup between the top-ranked Nittany Lions and No. 2 Iowa on Friday, Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. ET. Jim Gibbons, Tim Johnson and Shane Sparks will once again anchor BTN’s coverage.

“The Big Ten is home to the most dominant wrestling programs in the country and that distinction has made wrestling the fourth most-watched sport on BTN,” said BTN President François McGillicuddy. “Our goal is to continue to showcase and amplify Big Ten Wrestling, including an increase in our live event broadcasts, a commitment to original storytelling and an investment in on-campus digital content.”

BTN will debut a new wrestling-centric episode of The B1G Story, a documentary-style program produced by the Emmy-nominated BTN Originals team. At 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1, The B1G Story: Alex & Eli will explore the friendship and bond of Iowa wrestler Alex Marinelli and former Wisconsin wrestler, Eli Stickley.

According to FloWrestling’s rankings, the Big Ten has nine teams ranked in the top 25. Four-time defending national champion and No. 1 Penn State is looking for its ninth title in the past 10 seasons, but will face stiff competition from No. 2 Iowa, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 5 Wisconsin, No. 7 Michigan, No. 9 Nebraska, No. 11 Minnesota, No. 16 Northwestern and No. 24 Illinois.

Additionally, BTN+ will carry nearly 100 matches, also a new record-high. A portion of those streamed events will be televised on delay on BTN as part of the Student U initiative.

All televised matches and The B1G Story can be streamed exclusively on the FOX Sports app.

BTN’s wrestling schedule is below and is also subject to change.

2019 BTN/FOX Sports App Wrestling Schedule

Day Date Visiting Team Home Team Time (ET) Sunday November 17, 2019 Virginia Tech at Ohio State 12:00 PM Sunday December 1, 2019 Wisconsin at Iowa 8:00 PM Sunday January 5, 2020 Oregon State at Michigan 4:00 PM Friday January 10, 2020 Wisconsin at Minnesota 9:00 PM Friday January 17, 2020 Ohio State at Wisconsin 9:00 PM Saturday January 18, 2020 Indiana at Northwestern 2:30 PM Saturday January 18, 2020 Nebraska at Iowa 9:00 PM Sunday January 19, 2020 Maryland at Michigan State 3:00 PM Friday January 24, 2020 Penn State at Nebraska 7:00 PM Friday January 24, 2020 Ohio State at Iowa 9:00 PM Sunday January 26, 2020 Ohio State at Minnesota 8:30 PM Friday January 31, 2020 Penn State at Iowa 9:00 PM Saturday February 1, 2020 Rutgers* vs. Michigan* 1:00 PM Friday February 7, 2020 Penn State at Wisconsin 9:00 PM Saturday February 8, 2020 Iowa at Michigan 8:00 PM Sunday February 9, 2020 Penn State at Minnesota 2:00 PM Friday February 14, 2020 Michigan at Nebraska 9:00 PM Saturday February 15, 2020 Ohio State at Penn State 7:30 PM Saturday February 15, 2020 Minnesota at Iowa 9:30 PM Sunday February 16, 2020 Purdue at Illinois 2:00 PM Sunday February 16, 2020 Michigan at Wisconsin 4:00 PM Thursday February 20, 2020 Northern Iowa at Wisconsin 9:00 PM Sunday February 23, 2020 Oklahoma State at Iowa 8:00 PM Sunday March 8, 2020 B1G Championships at Rutgers 3:30 PM

*Match at Madison Square Garden