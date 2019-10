Former Purdue G and 2019 NCAA tourney star Carsen Edwards entertained the basketball world again Tuesday night.

The Boston rookie hit an eye-popping eight 3-pointers in the third quarter en route to finishing with a game-high 30 points in the Celtics’ easy exhibition win at Cleveland.

Watch the shooting display, and get the best reaction to it, below.

Carsen Edwards Drains 8 3s in One Quarters