Ten B1G stars make 2019 AP Midseason All-America Team
Ten Big Ten stars are listed on the 2019 AP Midseason All-America Team, released Tuesday.
No. 4 Ohio State accounts for half of the Big Ten’s representatives, headlined by J.K. Dobbins on offense and Chase Young on defense.
No. 6 Wisconsin boasts the most first-teamers among Big Ten teams, with RB Jonathan Taylor, C Tyler Biadasz and LB Zack Baun taking home top honors.
See all of the Big Ten midseason all-americas below.
FIRST TEAM
RB: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
C: Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin
DE: Chase Young, Ohio State
LB: Zack Baun, Wisconsin
CB: Jeff Okudah, Ohio State
SECOND TEAM
RB: J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State
G: Wyatt Davis, Ohio State
DE: Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State
LB: Joe Bachie, Michigan State
S: Jordan Fuller, Ohio State