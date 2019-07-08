Big Ten announces 2019 Big Ten Media Days attendees
The Big Ten announced the 43 student-athletes scheduled to attend the 2019 Big Ten Football Media Days and Kickoff Luncheon, held Thursday and Friday, July 18 and 19, at the Hilton Chicago.
The list of students scheduled to attend features 27 returning All-Big Ten selections from last season, highlighted by three individual award recipients — Michigan State’s Kenny Willekes (the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year), Purdue’s Rondale Moore (the Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year and Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year) and Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor (the Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year).
See the full list of attendees below.
EAST DIVISION
INDIANA
Coy Cronk, Sr., OL
Reakwon Jones, Sr., LB
Nick Westbrook, Sr., WR
MARYLAND
Antoine Brooks Jr., Sr., DB*
Tino Ellis, Sr., DB*
Anthony McFarland Jr., So., RB*
MICHIGAN
Ben Bredeson, Sr., OG*
Jordan Glasgow, Sr., LB
Khaleke Hudson, Sr., LB*
MICHIGAN STATE
Joe Bachie, Sr., LB*
Kenny Willekes, Sr., DE* (2018 Big Ten Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year)
Raequan Williams, Sr., DT*
OHIO STATE
Jonathon Cooper, Sr., DE*
Jordan Fuller, Sr., S*
K.J. Hill, Sr., WR*
PENN STATE
Cam Brown, Sr., LB
Blake Gillikin, Sr., P
John Reid, Sr., CB*
RUTGERS
Tyshon Fogg, Jr., LB
Tyreek Maddox-WIlliams, Jr., LB
Zach Venesky, Sr., OL
WEST DIVISION
ILLINOIS
Reggie Corbin, Sr., RB*
Nate Hobbs, Jr., CB
Alex Palczewski, Jr., OT*
IOWA
Michael Ojemudia, Sr., DB
Nate Stanley, Sr., QB
Toren Young, Jr., RB
MINNESOTA
Carter Coughlin, Sr., DL*
Mohamed Ibrahim, So., RB*
Tyler Johnson, Sr., WR*
Casey O’Brien, So., H#
NEBRASKA
Mohamed Barry, Sr., LB*
Khalil Davis, Sr., DL*
Adrian Martinez, So., QB*
NORTHWESTERN
Paddy Fisher, Jr., LB*
Joe Gaziano, Sr., DE*
Jared Thomas, Sr., C
PURDUE
Markus Bailey, Sr., LB*
Rondale Moore, So., WR* (2018 Big Ten Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year and Big Ten Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year)
Lorenzo Neal, Sr., DT*
WISCONSIN
Tyler Biadasz, Jr., C*
Chris Orr, Sr., LB
Jonathan Taylor, Jr., RB* (2018 Big Ten Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year)
* – indicates 2018 all-conference selections and honorable mentions
# – indicates Student Speaker at Kickoff Luncheon