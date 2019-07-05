Big Ten Bucket List - Ohio State: BTN LiveBIG

Summer is upon us, and we know that probably the last thing you want to think about is the school year. But, whether you’re a seasoned senior or an incoming freshman, it is never too late – or too early – to brush up on all that your Big Ten university has to offer.

So, we asked the experts from all fourteen universities to round up a list of can’t-miss items, from cool locations to creative programs, which students would be remiss in missing out on. Consider it your collegiate bucket list. If these are news to you, we hope you’re inspired to adventure. If you’ve already checked off a few of these, also great; please let us know in the comments below.

Tour a museum to explore the arts or history

Collections housed on the Columbus campus range from a full-skeleton cast of the dinosaur Cryolophosaurus ellioti in Orton Geological Museum to the world’s largest collection of materials related to cartoons and comics at the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library and Museum. Also make time for performances, movies and exhibits at the Wexner Center for the Arts, attend the Museum of Biological Diversity’s annual open house and view works by Ohio State artists on display in Hopkins Hall Gallery and in downtown Columbus at Urban Arts Space.

Take a ride in the Mobile Design Lab

The 34-foot bus takes the university’s Digital Flagship learning initiative on the road, helping students boost their skills by providing on-site coding education and access to app development experts and state-of-the-art technology. The mobile hands-on training center contributes to Digital Flagship’s core mission to better prepare Ohio State students for success as undergraduates and into the future.

Visit the park memorializing Old Ohio Field

Ohio Field, near the corner of North High Street and 18th Avenue, was home to Ohio State football prior to the opening of Ohio Stadium in 1922. The historic field is now a shrine to the legends who competed there. Informational signage, photos and yard markers lining the turf were installed in spring 2017 to commemorate the field. The signs are placed along High Street between Woodruff Avenue and the Wexner Center for the Arts.

Contemplate nature at Chadwick Arboretum

Whether you are looking for a location to have a picnic, bird watch, fish, revel in the beauty of the trees, learn about gardening, or just sit on a bench and watch the world go by, Chadwick Arboretum & Learning Gardens will meet your needs. Another option: contemplative walking on The Lois B. Small and Gladys B. Hamilton Labyrinth, modeled after the medieval 11-circuit Chartres Cathedral Labyrinth in France that was built nearly 800 years ago.

Space out at the Planetarium

The Arne Slettebak Planetarium has been in operation since 1968 and recently went through some tremendous transformations. The state-of-the-art digital projection system gives exquisite views of the night sky and takes you on digital journeys to the planets, stars and distant galaxies. Programs are presented by students and faculty in the Department of Astronomy.

– Ohio State University Communications