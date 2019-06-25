Michigan downs No. 2 Vandy, moves one win away from CWS crown

Michigan took another early lead and rode the arms of Tommy Henry and Jeff Criswell as it defeated No. 2 Vanderbilt, 7-4, Monday night in the first game of the College World Series Finals at TD Ameritrade Park.

Michigan is now one win away from clinching its third national title and its first since 1962. The Wolverines and Commodores will play again at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday in the second game of the best-of-three series.

Monday’s victory marked Michigan’s 50th win of the season, the most in program history since 1987 when the Wolverines set a school record with 52 wins.

Read the full mgoblue.com recap.

