Michigan stuns No. 1 UCLA, advances to first CWS since 1984

The University of Michigan baseball team advanced to the NCAA College World Series on Sunday night after the Wolverines stunned No. 1-ranked UCLA, 4-2, in the winner-take-all game of the Super Regional series at Jackie Robinson Stadium.

Michigan (46-20) returns to the College World Series for the eighth time in program history. Owners of two national championships (1953, 1962), the Wolverines also advanced to Omaha, Nebraska, in 1978 (fifth place), 1980 (fifth), 1981 (seventh), 1983 (third) and 1984 (seventh).

The Wolverines will face off against No. 8-ranked Texas Tech on Saturday, June 15 in the opener of the College World Series. First pitch from TD Ameritrade Park will take place at noon or 5 p.m. CDT.

