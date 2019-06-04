Big Ten names Kevin Warren as new conference commissioner
The Big Ten Conference Council of Presidents and Chancellors named Kevin Warren the sixth commissioner of the Big Ten Conference. He will start on September 16, 2019. Commissioner Jim Delany will officially step down on January 1, 2020, following a 30-year career with the conference.
Warren is the Chief Operating Officer for the Minnesota Vikings, where he has worked since 2005. He is the highest-ranking African-American executive working on the business side for a team in the NFL and is the first African-American COO in NFL history.
As of Tuesday, he’s also the first African-American P5 commissioner.
Here are a few highlights from Warren’s introductory press conference.