2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft: Gorski first B1G name off board

The 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft kicked off Monday night and runs through Wednesday.

[ MORE: Follow every pick with MLB.com’s draft tracker ]

Indiana outfielder Matt Gorski was the first Big Ten name off the board, going in the second round to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Track all the Big Ten selections below.

2, 57. Indiana OF Matt Gorski, Pittsburgh Pirates

CBB, 74. Michigan P Tommy Henry – Arizona Diamondbacks

CBB, 77. Michigan P Karl Kauffmann – Colorado Rockies

3, 106. Michigan OF Jordan Brewer – Houston Astros

4, 109. Illinois 2B Michael Massey – Kansas City Royals

6, 169. Penn State P Dante Biasi – Kansas City Royals

6, 182. Indiana P Andrew Saalfrank – Arizona Diamondbacks

6, 187. Indiana P Tanner Gordon – Atlanta Braves

7, 210. Minnesota P Brett Schulze – Philadelphia Phillies

7, 225. Northwestern P Nick Paciorek – New York Yankees

8, 242. Ohio State OF Dominic Canzone – Arizona Diamondbacks

10, 294. Minnesota P Jake Stevenson – Cincinnati Reds

10, 309. Illinois OF Jack Yalowitz – Colorado Rockies