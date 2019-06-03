See Big Ten names on 2020 College Football Hall of Fame ballot
Sixteen former Big Ten stars are on the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame ballot, it was announced Monday.
Among the decorated list of first-timers is two-time Big Ten DPOY and current BTN analyst James Laurinaitis (Ohio State).
The announcement of the 2020 Class will be made in January 2020 in the days leading up to the College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship in New Orleans.
View the Big Ten names below.
PLAYERS
Flozell Adams, Michigan State
Morten Andersen, Michigan State
Larry Burton, Purdue
Keith Byars, Ohio State
Dallas Clark, Iowa
Eric Crouch, Nebraska*
Tim Dwight, Iowa
Jumbo Elliott, Michigan
Moe Gardner, Illinois
Jeff Hartings, Penn State*
E.J. Henderson, Maryland*
Steve Hutchinson, Michigan
Larry Jacobson, Nebraska*
James Laurinaitis, Ohio State
Mark Messner, Michigan
Antwaan Randle El, Indiana
Simeon Rice, Illinois
Andre Tippett, Iowa
Troy Vincent, Wisconsin
Chris Ward, Ohio State
Zach Wiegert, Nebraska*
Steve Wisniewski, Penn State*
— Played before school entered Big Ten
COACHES
Darryl Rogers, Michigan State