Big Ten Bucket List - Maryland: BTN LiveBIG

Summer is upon us, and we know that probably the last thing you want to think about is the school year. But, whether your a seasoned senior or an incoming freshman, it is never too late – or too early – to brush up on all that your Big Ten university has to offer.

So, we asked the experts from all fourteen universities to round up a list of can’t-miss items, from cool locations to creative programs, which students would be remiss in missing out on. Consider it your collegiate bucket-list. If these are news to you, we hope you’re inspired to adventure. If you’ve already checked off a few of these, also great; please let us know in the comments below.

Take in all that Maryland Day has to offer

Every year, visitors from around the region flock to UMD’s campus to celebrate Maryland Day. The campus-wide event is filled with a wide variety of family-friendly experiences that highlight the fearless ideas that fuel the university. This past April, UMD celebrated the 21st Maryland Day by welcoming thousands of guests eager to learn, discover and have fun with students and faculty. With hundreds of activities centered around agriculture, arts, science and technology and sports and recreation, there are endless possibilities on Maryland Day.

Enjoy the Edward St. John Learning and Teaching Center

Opening in 2017, the Edward St. John Learning and Teaching Center has quickly became a landmark on the UMD campus. With twelve general purpose classrooms, nine state-of-the art teaching labs and countless study spaces, the LEED Gold-certified building is designed to promote and support collaborative and active learning. The building is named after Edward St. John ‘61, Chairman and Founder of St. John Properties, who is a firm believer in the transformative power of education. Though the Edward St. John Learning and Teaching Center is one of the newer editions to campus, it will be an iconic spot for generations to come.

Check out a show at The Clarice

The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center is the epicenter for arts and music on campus. Opened in 2001, the building pushes the envelope of artistic expression through partnerships with the School of Music, School of Theatre, Dance and Performance Studies, National and International Artist Partner Program, Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, Michelle Smith Performing Arts Library and MilkBoy. From classical Shakespeare plays to experimental dance performances, The Clarice puts on hundreds of diverse events every year.

Get involved in a Do Good campus

Launched in 2016 with a simple mission to advance social change, philanthropy and nonprofit leadership, UMD’s Do Good initiative has helped students and faculty to transform idealism into impact. As the nation’s first Do Good campus, UMD has been able to set up several programs to help reach the university’s innovation goals. The Do Good Institute, the Do Good Accelerator and the Do Good Challenge each help students develop fearless ideas to solve problems facing both their communities and the world.

Visit the Jim Henson memorial

The Jim Henson Memorial, located in front of Adele H. Stamp Student Union, gives students and visitors an opportunity to snap a photo with one of UMD’s most famous alums. A gift to the university from the class of 1998, the statue features a bronze Jim Henson having a conversation with his also-famous friend Kermit the Frog, seated on a granite bench. Henson is one of UMD’s most beloved alumni, having graduated for the university in 1960. The statue was unveiled on September 24, 2003 on what would have been Henson’s 67th birthday. You can see several other Henson tributes around campus including a Testudo dressed as Kermit the Frog in Stamp Student Union.