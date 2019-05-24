Big Ten Bucket List - Indiana: BTN LiveBIG

Summer is upon us, and we know that probably the last thing you want to think about is the school year. But, whether your a seasoned senior or an incoming freshman, it is never too late – or too early – to brush up on all that your Big Ten university has to offer.

So, we asked the experts from all fourteen universities to round up a list of can’t-miss items, from cool locations to creative programs, which students would be remiss in missing out on. Consider it your collegiate bucket-list. If these are news to you, we hope you’re inspired to adventure. If you’ve already checked off a few of these, also great; please let us know in the comments below.

Take your picture at the Sample Gates

There’s a reason IU’s Sample Gates are one of the most Instagrammed places in Indiana and it’s a tradition among IU grads to commemorate your graduation with a few shots in front of these iconic limestone arches with your commencement regalia.

Shake hands with Herman B. Wells

IU’s beloved 11th president Herman B. Wells is memorialized with this statue in the heart of campus. Known for his large personality Wells is renowned for his commitment to students. Every incoming freshman learns that a shake of Herman’s hand means good luck and successfully reaching graduation.

Attend the Little 500

Every year the IU Student Foundation hosts the Little 500. During this beautiful weekend , there are two bike races that IU students compete in. On Friday, there is a women’s race which consists of 100 quick, exhilarating laps around the track. On Saturday, the men’s race takes place with them completing 200 laps. The Little 500 is an event the boosts school spirit through the roof. It is such an amazing tradition that the university has carried on for years and should not be missed.

Kick Back with Color at the Eskenazi Museum of Art

The museum houses works by Claude Monet and Pablo Picasso, but IU students know there’s no better way to spend a warm summer evening than putting their legs up against the wall of the Eskenazi Museum of Art and taking in the light show that plays on the Museum’s outer walls.

Participate in Indiana University Dance Marathon

IUDM is a fundraiser that takes place every year. It is a 36-hour dance marathon that benefits Riley Hospital for Children. Students come together to raise money for the kids and the totals are unbelievable, with last year reaching upwards of $4 million. Whether you are there for 12 hours or you stick it out for the full 36, it is an unforgettable experience.

– Indiana University