Check out the 2019 All-Big Ten Baseball Team

The Big Ten, on Tuesday, announced the 2019 All-Big Ten Baseball teams, as selected by the conference coaches.

Michigan’s Jordan Brewer was named the Big Ten Player of the Year, Indiana’s Andrew Saalfrank earned Pitcher of the Year, Maryland’s Maxwell Costes claimed Freshman of the Year recognition and Indiana head coach Jeff Mercer was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year.

The complete list of All-Big Ten teams and award winners can be found below.

Player of the Year: Jordan Brewer, Michigan

Pitcher of the Year: Andrew Saalfrank, Indiana

Freshman of the Year: Maxwell Costes, Maryland

Coach of the Year: Jeff Mercer, Indiana

All-Big Ten First Team

C – Eli Wilson, Minnesota

1B – Maxwell Costes, Maryland

2B – Michael Massey, Illinois

SS – Jack Dunn, Northwestern

3B – Alex Erro, Northwestern

OF – Zac Taylor, Illinois

OF – Jordan Brewer, Michigan

OF – Dominic Canzone, Ohio State

SP – Andy Fisher, Illinois

SP – Andrew Saalfrank, Indiana

SP – Jeff Criswell, Michigan

RP – Garrett Acton, Illinois

DH – Jordan Nwogu, Michigan

At-Large – Matt Lloyd, Indiana

All-Big Ten Second Team

C – Dillon Dingler, Ohio State

1B – Scotty Bradley, Indiana

2B – Royce Ando, Michigan State

SS – Jack Blomgren, Michigan

3B – Cole Barr, Indiana

OF – Randy Bednar, Maryland

OF – Matt Gorski, Indiana

OF – Aaron Palensky, Nebraska

SP – Max Meyer, Minnesota

SP – Dante Biasi, Penn State

SP – Tevin Murray, Rutgers

RP – Grant Leonard, Iowa

DH – Cam Chick, Nebraska

At-Large – Brady Cherry, Ohio State

All-Big Ten Third Team

C – Joe Donovan, Michigan

1B – Jimmy Kerr, Michigan

2B – Shawn Goosenberg, Northwestern

SS – AJ Lee, Maryland

3B – Taylor Wright, Maryland

OF – Jack Yalowitz, Illinois

OF – Elijah Dunham, Indiana

OF – Jesse Franklin, Michigan

SP – Hunter Parsons, Maryland

SP – Karl Kauffmann, Michigan

SP – Seth Lonsway, Ohio State

RP – Bo Hofstra, Purdue

DH – Michael Pineiro, Maryland

At-Large – Cole McKenzie, Purdue

All-Big Ten Freshman Team

C – Michael Trautwein, Northwestern

1B – Maxwell Costes, Maryland

2B – Shawn Goosenberg, Northwestern

SS – Zach Dezenzo, Ohio State

3B – Justin Williams, Penn State

OF – Cam McDonald, Illinois

OF – Grant Richardson, Indiana

OF – Zaid Walker, Michigan State

SP – Michael Doherty, Northwestern

SP – Garrett Burhenn, Ohio State

SP – Seth Lonsway, Ohio State

RP – Willie Weiss, Michigan

DH – Cam Chick, Nebraska

At-Large – Michael Pineiro, Maryland

Sportsmanship Award Honorees

David Craan, Illinois

Drew Ashley, Indiana

Mitchell Boe, Iowa

Taylor Wright, Maryland

Jimmy Kerr, Michigan

Marty Bechina, Michigan State

Jeff Fasching, Minnesota

Joe Acker, Nebraska

Danny Katz, Northwestern

Ridge Winand, Ohio State

Blake Hodgens, Penn State

Bryce Bonner, Purdue

Tyler McNamara, Rutgers