Michigan rolls to first Big Ten rowing crown since 2012
Michigan won its sixth Big Ten title and first since 2012 at the 2019 Big Ten Rowing Championships Sunday on Devil’s Lake at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo, Wis. The Wolverines recorded 186 team points, marking the second-highest team total in Big Ten Championships history.
Michigan tallied wins in the first novice eight (6:37.253), second varsity four (7:30.616), second varsity eight (6:30.479) and first varsity eight (6:22.012) races.
Ohio State followed in second place with 171 points, Wisconsin finished third (109), Rutgers claimed fourth (107), while Indiana rounded out the top five with 98 points. Complete team results and the All-Big Ten teams can be found below, while complete race results can be found above.
BTN will debut coverage of the Big Ten Rowing Championships at 11 a.m. ET Sunday, May 26.
With the win, Michigan earns the conference’s automatic berth to the NCAA Championships, which will take place May 31 – June 2 in Indianapolis. The remaining Big Ten teams will learn their NCAA Championships fate on Tuesday, May 20, at 5 p.m. ET during the selection show on NCAA.com.
|RANK
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Michigan
|186
|2
|Ohio State
|171
|3
|Wisconsin
|109
|4
|Rutgers
|107
|5
|Indiana
|98
|6
|Iowa
|78
|7
|Michigan State
|67
|8
|Minnesota
|46
First Team All-Big Ten
Abby Bogovich, Indiana
Contessa Harold, Iowa
Victoria Glunt, Michigan
Katie Grotto, Michigan
Caroline Hendershot, Michigan
Meaghan Faucher, Michigan State
Addie Morris, Minnesota
Alessandra Montesano, Ohio State
Lexie Nothdurft, Ohio State
Sarah Johanek, Rutgers
Sarah Gibbons, Wisconsin
Second Team All-Big Ten
Madison Wright, Indiana
Hannah Greenlee, Iowa
Hunter Koenigsfeld, Iowa
Tayla-May Bentley, Michigan
Madison Byrd, Michigan
Madelyn Bagley, Michigan State
Rylie Wargo, Minnesota
Leonie Heuer, Ohio State
Ida Kruse, Ohio State
Ella Toa, Rutgers
Alicia Evans, Wisconsin
Sportsmanship Award Honorees
Maggie Bornhorst, Indiana
Faith Wieland, Iowa
Catie Olson, Michigan
Clare Sutka, Michigan State
Sarah Reimann, Minnesota
Willow Wahlers, Ohio State
Olivia Maxton, Rutgers
Jane Merriman, Wisconsin