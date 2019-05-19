Michigan rolls to first Big Ten rowing crown since 2012

Michigan won its sixth Big Ten title and first since 2012 at the 2019 Big Ten Rowing Championships Sunday on Devil’s Lake at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo, Wis. The Wolverines recorded 186 team points, marking the second-highest team total in Big Ten Championships history.

Michigan tallied wins in the first novice eight (6:37.253), second varsity four (7:30.616), second varsity eight (6:30.479) and first varsity eight (6:22.012) races.

Ohio State followed in second place with 171 points, Wisconsin finished third (109), Rutgers claimed fourth (107), while Indiana rounded out the top five with 98 points. Complete team results and the All-Big Ten teams can be found below, while complete race results can be found above.

BTN will debut coverage of the Big Ten Rowing Championships at 11 a.m. ET Sunday, May 26.

With the win, Michigan earns the conference’s automatic berth to the NCAA Championships, which will take place May 31 – June 2 in Indianapolis. The remaining Big Ten teams will learn their NCAA Championships fate on Tuesday, May 20, at 5 p.m. ET during the selection show on NCAA.com.

RANK TEAM POINTS 1 Michigan 186 2 Ohio State 171 3 Wisconsin 109 4 Rutgers 107 5 Indiana 98 6 Iowa 78 7 Michigan State 67 8 Minnesota 46

First Team All-Big Ten

Abby Bogovich, Indiana

Contessa Harold, Iowa

Victoria Glunt, Michigan

Katie Grotto, Michigan

Caroline Hendershot, Michigan

Meaghan Faucher, Michigan State

Addie Morris, Minnesota

Alessandra Montesano, Ohio State

Lexie Nothdurft, Ohio State

Sarah Johanek, Rutgers

Sarah Gibbons, Wisconsin

Second Team All-Big Ten

Madison Wright, Indiana

Hannah Greenlee, Iowa

Hunter Koenigsfeld, Iowa

Tayla-May Bentley, Michigan

Madison Byrd, Michigan

Madelyn Bagley, Michigan State

Rylie Wargo, Minnesota

Leonie Heuer, Ohio State

Ida Kruse, Ohio State

Ella Toa, Rutgers

Alicia Evans, Wisconsin