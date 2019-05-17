Big Ten Bucket List - Michigan State: BTN LiveBIG

Summer is upon us, and we know that probably the last thing you want to think about is the school year. But, whether your a seasoned senior or an incoming freshman, it is never too late – or too early – to brush up on all that your Big Ten university has to offer.

So, we asked the experts from all fourteen universities to round up a list of can’t-miss items, from cool locations to creative programs, which students would be remiss in missing out on. Consider it your collegiate bucket-list. If these are news to you, we hope you’re inspired to adventure. If you’ve already checked off a few of these, also great; please let us know in the comments below.

Up next is a university that is anything but spartan – in things to do that is!

Visit the Broad Art Museum, named the “Best University Art Museum in America” by Architectural Digest

Leaning into its surroundings, seemingly on the verge of collapse and yet light as air, the gorgeous Zaha Hadid-designed Broad Art Museum is the result of a generous donation from alum Eli Broad. Inside, visitors can meander through works by Jessica Frelinghuysen, Chen Quilin, Johanna Unzueta and more.

Get lost in the world’s largest library comic book collection

Just take a look at the numbers, and you’ll see just how astonishing this collection is: 300,000 items in the collection; over 1,000 newspaper comic strips; over 50,000 international comic books; and numerous periodicals and books dealing with the subject of comics and comic books. Makes you want to say, “BAM, POW, WOW!”

Join the thousands of Spartans who participate in undergraduate research

Whether scholarly or creative, research occurs across academic disciplines. Explore your passion, expand your problem-solving abilities and gain new knowledge as you help further the storied and manifold mission of Michigan State University.

Sit in the Izzone and help cheer the Spartans to the Big Ten Championship

The official student section for the MSU Men’s Basketball team, the Izzone is named for famed coach Tom Izzo. The energy in the stands is palpable and infectious, just beware: you may head home wearing a little more green and white paint than when you entered.

Try every flavor at the MSU Dairy Store

You scream, I scream, Spartans scream for ice cream! With inventive flavors – like blueberry pie and salted caramel truffle – this campus gem is a must-stop for any and all students, faculty, staff, parents, alumni, visitors or just curious – and hungry – Ice Cream-o-philes.