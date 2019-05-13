Twitter: Reaction to John Beilein taking Cleveland Cavaliers job
John Beilein is leaving Michigan to become the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, it was announced Monday morning.
Beilein spent the last 12 seasons in Ann Arbor, amassing 278-150 record, advancing to a pair of national title games, and claiming four Big Ten titles (Regular season 2x; postseason 2x). More accolades during his dozen seasons: He produced 18 All-Big Ten honorees and nine NBA draft picks.
Here’s some reaction to the coach’s decision to leave Michigan for the Cavs.