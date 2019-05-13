Twitter: Reaction to John Beilein taking Cleveland Cavaliers job

John Beilein is leaving Michigan to become the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, it was announced Monday morning.

Beilein spent the last 12 seasons in Ann Arbor, amassing 278-150 record, advancing to a pair of national title games, and claiming four Big Ten titles (Regular season 2x; postseason 2x). More accolades during his dozen seasons: He produced 18 All-Big Ten honorees and nine NBA draft picks.

Here’s some reaction to the coach’s decision to leave Michigan for the Cavs.

John Beilein to the Cavs Good for him He’s literally won at every level, wish him nothing but the best Timing puts Michigan in a tough spot.. won’t be surprised if they go the interim route, elevate Chris Hunter to an assistant coach — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@ItsAntWright) May 13, 2019

For some perspective on Beilein – consider – when he took over at Michigan, the school was in the midst of the 2nd longest NCAA Tourney drought of any B1G school. He went to 9 in 12 yrs and 2 Nat'l Title games. And, on top of that, he's a total class act. Will be sorely missed. — Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) May 13, 2019

Dealing with him in dual roles @sportingnews and @BigTenNetwork, @JohnBeilein has been open, cooperative, honest and fun to work with. Will miss watching him work his magic with Wolverines. He's as gifted a coach as I've seen come through in nearly four decades covering NCAA D1. — Michael DeCourcy (@tsnmike) May 13, 2019

Thank you for everything Coach Beilein! Best of luck in Cleveland. 🏀💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/e39vvF4fj5 — Patrick Chambers (@Coach_Chambers) May 13, 2019

No better teacher of how to play basketball the right way on offense than John Beilein. He’ll adjust to the NBA rules quickly. But will he have the 3-4 years it will take to coach the NBA talent the Cavs need on their roster? Usually why college coaches fail in league. — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) May 13, 2019

My raw emotions on @JohnBeilein are currently in the transfer portal and will be shared on today’s @RichEisenShow Tune in. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) May 13, 2019

Sad to see @JohnBeilein go! A true @UMich LEGEND who did things the right way, & whose teams played the game in an admirable manner that made any Michigan fan proud !! Thank you!! #GoBlue — Jay Harbaugh (@JayHarbaugh) May 13, 2019

I understand why we focus on the numbers. We have to. It’s part of the story, but Beilein’s legacy is more about how he treated people and how he repped the school and how much better he made players. https://t.co/frA07BcJr9 — Matt Shepard (@ShepMatt) May 13, 2019

I have such mixed emotions right now.

So happy for @JohnBeilein as he’s named HC of the @cavs but so bummed for @umichbball who had a tremendous coach who did it the right way. — Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) May 13, 2019

My normal skepticism about college coaches coming to the NBA is tempered in this case. John Beilein is such a quality person and so grounded that, if he delegates some of the work to his assistants, and if Dan Gilbert can somehow remain patient (I know), this could work. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) May 13, 2019