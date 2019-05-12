Big Ten gets three national seeds, six teams in NCAA softball tourney
Six Big Ten teams, including a trio of national seeds, made the 2019 NCAA Softball Tournament, it was announced Sunday night.
Minnesota, the overall No. 7 seed, paces the Big Ten, while Big Ten regular season and tourney champ Michigan (No. 15) and Northwestern (No. 16) also earned national seeds. All three will host regional action.
Illinois, Ohio State and Wisconsin also made the field.
Here’s how Big Ten teams reacted to the announcements. (Michigan did not post a video.)