Big Ten gets three national seeds, six teams in NCAA softball tourney

Six Big Ten teams, including a trio of national seeds, made the 2019 NCAA Softball Tournament, it was announced Sunday night.

[ MORE: View the full NCAA tourney bracket ]

Minnesota, the overall No. 7 seed, paces the Big Ten, while Big Ten regular season and tourney champ Michigan (No. 15) and Northwestern (No. 16) also earned national seeds. All three will host regional action.

Illinois, Ohio State and Wisconsin also made the field.

Here’s how Big Ten teams reacted to the announcements. (Michigan did not post a video.)

This reaction says it all. Now it's time to go make some more noise in Lexington. 🗣#ILLINI #NCAASoftball pic.twitter.com/5Bwuxfc3LD — Illinois Softball (@IlliniSB) May 13, 2019

The moment the #B1GCats saw their @NCAASoftball region. We’ll see you at The J on Friday! pic.twitter.com/yGSOvHy1rR — Northwestern Softball (@NUSBcats) May 13, 2019