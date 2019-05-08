Check out the 2019 All-Big Ten softball teams

The Big Ten announced the 2019 All-Big Ten Softball Teams and individual awards Wednesday, with Minnesota, Northwestern and Wisconsin earning individual accolades through a vote of the conference’s 14 head coaches.

Wisconsin junior first baseman Kayla Konwent was selected as the Player of the Year, while Minnesota’s Amber Fiser was unanimously chosen as the Pitcher of the Year. Northwestern received a pair of honors with Danielle Williams named the Freshman of the Year and the Wildcats’ Kate Drohan earning Coach of the Year plaudits.

Konwent is not only the first Wisconsin student to earn the Big Ten Player of the Year award, but also the first Badger ever to receive any individual conference softball award (Player, Pitcher, Freshman or Coach of the Year) since those honors were first presented in 1985.

See the full teams below.

2019 All-Big Ten Softball Teams and Individual Awards

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kayla Konwent, Jr., 1B, WIS

PITCHER OF THE YEAR: AMBER FISER, Jr., P, MINN

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Danielle Williams, P, NU

COACH OF THE YEAR: Kate Drohan, NU

FIRST TEAM

Bella Loya, So., C, ILL

Kiana Sherlund, Sr., OF, ILL

Maddie Westmoreland, So., DP, IND

Meghan Beaubien, So., P, MICH

LEXIE BLAIR, Fr., OF, MICH

Faith Canfield, Sr., 2B, MICH

Hope Brandner, So., 1B, MINN

NATALIE DenHARTOG, Fr., OF, MINN

AMBER FISER, Jr., P, MINN

MaKenna Partain, Jr., 2B, MINN

Tristen Edwards, Jr., SS, NEB

Jordyn Rudd, Fr., C, NU

DANIELLE WILLIAMS, Fr., P, NU

Emily Clark, Sr., 2B, OSU

LILLI PIPER, Sr., SS, OSU

Jenny Behan, Sr., 3B, PUR

Taylor Johnson, So., UTL, WIS

KAYLA KONWENT, Jr., 1B, WIS

SECOND TEAM

Carly Thomas, Sr., OF, ILL

Grayson Radcliffe, So., SS, IND

Tara Trainer, Sr., P, IND

Allison Doocy, Jr., P, IOWA

Sammie Stefan, So., DP, MD

Natalie Peters, Sr., OF, MICH

Alex Sobczak, Sr., 1B, MICH

Caitie Ladd, So., SS, MSU

Maddie Houlihan, Sr., OF, MINN

Alyvia Simmons, Sr., OF, NEB

Rachel Lewis, So., 2B, NU

Maeve Nelson, Fr., SS, NU

Bri Betschel, Sr., OF, OSU

Ashley Prange, Fr., 3B, OSU

Morgan Ray, Sr., P, OSU

Toni Polk, Sr., OF, PSU

Katie Wingert, Fr., C, RU

Kaitlyn Menz, Jr., P, WIS

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

LEXIE BLAIR, OF, MICH

Alex Storako, P, MICH

Charla Echols, C, MSU

NATALIE DenHARTOG, OF, MINN

Maeve Nelson, SS, NU

Jordyn Rudd, C, NU

DANIELLE WILLIAMS, P, NU

Ashley Prange, 3B, OSU

Chelsea Bisi, UTL, PSU

Corah Price, P, RU

Katie Wingert, C, RU

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

P: Meghan Beaubien, So., MICH

C: Claire Nicholson, So., OSU

1B: Alex Sobczak, Sr., MICH

2B: Faith Canfield, Sr., MICH

SS: Allie Arneson, Sr., MINN

3B: Katelyn Kemmetmueller, Jr., MINN

OF: Carly Thomas, Sr., ILL

OF: Micaela Abbatine, So., MD

OF: Kasey Wilhoit, Fr., PUR

Sportsmanship Award Honorees: Veronica Ruelius, ILL; Grayson Radcliffe, IND; Aralee Bogar, IOWA; JoJo McRae, MD; Natalie Peters, MICH; Kaitlyn Eveland, MSU; Emily Hanson, MINN; Madison Unzicker, NEB; Lily Novak, NU; Claire Nicholson, OSU; Madison Shaffer, PSU; Mallory Baker, PUR; Adriana Burcar, RU; Angie Morrow, WIS