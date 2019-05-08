Check out the 2019 All-Big Ten softball teams
The Big Ten announced the 2019 All-Big Ten Softball Teams and individual awards Wednesday, with Minnesota, Northwestern and Wisconsin earning individual accolades through a vote of the conference’s 14 head coaches.
Wisconsin junior first baseman Kayla Konwent was selected as the Player of the Year, while Minnesota’s Amber Fiser was unanimously chosen as the Pitcher of the Year. Northwestern received a pair of honors with Danielle Williams named the Freshman of the Year and the Wildcats’ Kate Drohan earning Coach of the Year plaudits.
Konwent is not only the first Wisconsin student to earn the Big Ten Player of the Year award, but also the first Badger ever to receive any individual conference softball award (Player, Pitcher, Freshman or Coach of the Year) since those honors were first presented in 1985.
See the full teams below.
2019 All-Big Ten Softball Teams and Individual Awards
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kayla Konwent, Jr., 1B, WIS
PITCHER OF THE YEAR: AMBER FISER, Jr., P, MINN
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Danielle Williams, P, NU
COACH OF THE YEAR: Kate Drohan, NU
FIRST TEAM
Bella Loya, So., C, ILL
Kiana Sherlund, Sr., OF, ILL
Maddie Westmoreland, So., DP, IND
Meghan Beaubien, So., P, MICH
LEXIE BLAIR, Fr., OF, MICH
Faith Canfield, Sr., 2B, MICH
Hope Brandner, So., 1B, MINN
NATALIE DenHARTOG, Fr., OF, MINN
AMBER FISER, Jr., P, MINN
MaKenna Partain, Jr., 2B, MINN
Tristen Edwards, Jr., SS, NEB
Jordyn Rudd, Fr., C, NU
DANIELLE WILLIAMS, Fr., P, NU
Emily Clark, Sr., 2B, OSU
LILLI PIPER, Sr., SS, OSU
Jenny Behan, Sr., 3B, PUR
Taylor Johnson, So., UTL, WIS
KAYLA KONWENT, Jr., 1B, WIS
SECOND TEAM
Carly Thomas, Sr., OF, ILL
Grayson Radcliffe, So., SS, IND
Tara Trainer, Sr., P, IND
Allison Doocy, Jr., P, IOWA
Sammie Stefan, So., DP, MD
Natalie Peters, Sr., OF, MICH
Alex Sobczak, Sr., 1B, MICH
Caitie Ladd, So., SS, MSU
Maddie Houlihan, Sr., OF, MINN
Alyvia Simmons, Sr., OF, NEB
Rachel Lewis, So., 2B, NU
Maeve Nelson, Fr., SS, NU
Bri Betschel, Sr., OF, OSU
Ashley Prange, Fr., 3B, OSU
Morgan Ray, Sr., P, OSU
Toni Polk, Sr., OF, PSU
Katie Wingert, Fr., C, RU
Kaitlyn Menz, Jr., P, WIS
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
LEXIE BLAIR, OF, MICH
Alex Storako, P, MICH
Charla Echols, C, MSU
NATALIE DenHARTOG, OF, MINN
Maeve Nelson, SS, NU
Jordyn Rudd, C, NU
DANIELLE WILLIAMS, P, NU
Ashley Prange, 3B, OSU
Chelsea Bisi, UTL, PSU
Corah Price, P, RU
Katie Wingert, C, RU
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
P: Meghan Beaubien, So., MICH
C: Claire Nicholson, So., OSU
1B: Alex Sobczak, Sr., MICH
2B: Faith Canfield, Sr., MICH
SS: Allie Arneson, Sr., MINN
3B: Katelyn Kemmetmueller, Jr., MINN
OF: Carly Thomas, Sr., ILL
OF: Micaela Abbatine, So., MD
OF: Kasey Wilhoit, Fr., PUR
Sportsmanship Award Honorees: Veronica Ruelius, ILL; Grayson Radcliffe, IND; Aralee Bogar, IOWA; JoJo McRae, MD; Natalie Peters, MICH; Kaitlyn Eveland, MSU; Emily Hanson, MINN; Madison Unzicker, NEB; Lily Novak, NU; Claire Nicholson, OSU; Madison Shaffer, PSU; Mallory Baker, PUR; Adriana Burcar, RU; Angie Morrow, WIS