No. 1 Maryland, three other Big Ten teams make NCAA women's lax tourney

Four Big Ten teams were selected to the 2019 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Tournament, as announced on the NCAA Selection Show, Sunday night.

Johns Hopkins, Maryland, Michigan and Northwestern will represent the conference in this year’s bracket. The Terrapins, the Big Ten regular season champ, earn the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament for the seventh consecutive year.

Johns Hopkins makes its eighth appearance in the NCAA Tournament and second consecutive. The Blue Jays will play Florida on Friday, May 10 in Chapel Hill, N.C., at the University of North Carolina. This will be the Blue Jays’ second berth while representing the Big Ten.

That priceless reaction from @HopkinsLacrosse when their name is called for the @NCAA tournament. Blue Jays take on @GatorsLAX in 1st round – #GoHop pic.twitter.com/Ga6E8kikU7 — HOPKINS ATHLETICS (@HopkinsSports) May 6, 2019

Maryland received a bye in the opening round and will host the winner of Friday’s game between Stony Brook and James Madison, the defending national champion, in the second round on Sunday, May 12 in College Park, Md. Maryland earned the outright Big Ten Championship and enters the NCAA Tournament with an 18-1 overall record and a perfect 6-0 Big Ten slate. The Terps will be making their 35th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and 30th straight trip.

#️⃣1️⃣ for the seventh year in a row!#FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/YNdRnqZTM8 — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) May 6, 2019

No. 8 seed Michigan earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament for the first postseason appearance in program history after going 15-3 overall, including a 4-2 mark in conference play. The Wolverines will play the winner of Jacksonville vs. Mercer on Friday, May 10 in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The reaction when you make your first-ever NCAA Tournament and then realize you are HOSTING!!#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/HsrY2l904n — Michigan Women’s Lacrosse (@UMichWLAX) May 6, 2019

No. 4 seed Northwestern will face the winner of Notre Dame and Stanford in the second round on Sunday, May 12 in Evanston, Ill. The Wildcats earned the Big Ten’s automatic bid after winning its first Big Ten Tournament title in program history. Northwestern begins postseason play with a 14-4 overall record, including a 5-1 mark in Big Ten play. NU is making its 21st appearance in the NCAA Tournament and 16th consecutive trip.

We earned a bye. 💪🏼 We will host the first and second rounds of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Martin Stadium and play the winner of Notre Dame/Stanford on Sunday. #B1GCats pic.twitter.com/I3AYKMpji2 — Northwestern Lax (@NULax) May 6, 2019

The tournament begins with two opening-round games May 7. Eight sites will host first- and second-round competition Friday, May 10, and Sunday, May 12, and four quarterfinal games will be played Saturday, May 18 or Sunday, May 19. These preliminary-round games will be played on the campuses of competing institutions.