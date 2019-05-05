Penn State earns overall top seed in NCAA men's lax tourney

Johns Hopkins, Maryland and Penn State were selected to the 2019 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament, as announced on the NCAA Selection Show on Sunday night.

Penn State earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament after posting a 14-1 record, including a perfect 5-0 Big Ten slate. The Nittany Lions earned the outright Big Ten Championship and the Big Ten Tournament title for the first time in program history. Penn State will face the winner of the Marist and UMBC opening round game, May 12 at Noon ET live on ESPNU. The Nittany Lions will be making their fourth appearance in the NCAA Tournament and the first since 2017.

We are No. 1! pic.twitter.com/QnbAvVLcps — Penn State Men’s Lacrosse (@PennStateMLAX) May 6, 2019

Johns Hopkins earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament after finishing the regular season with an 8-7 record, including a 3-2 mark in Big Ten play. The Blue Jays will play at No. 7 seed Notre Dame May 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET live on ESPNU. Johns Hopkins is making its record 47th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and sixth straight.

Second Season starts now. pic.twitter.com/My9iurD7HD — JHU Men's Lacrosse (@jhumenslacrosse) May 6, 2019

Maryland will appear as an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament after finishing the regular season with an 11-4 record, including a 3-2 mark in Big Ten play. The Terrapins will play at No. 6 seed Towson May 12 at 2:30 p.m. ET live on ESPNU. The Terrapins will be making their 42nd appearance in the NCAA Tournament and 17th straight trip.