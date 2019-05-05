No. 1 Penn State edges Johns Hopkins in OT for first Big Ten tourney crown

By BTN.com staff, 4 hours ago

No. 1 Penn State edges Johns Hopkins in OT for first Big Ten tourney crown

By BTN.com staff, 4 hours ago

No. 1 Penn State held off No. 15 Johns Hopkins, 18-17, in overtime to claim the Big Ten men’s lacrosse tournament title Saturday night.

[ MORE: Read GoPSUSports.com’s game recap ]

Mac O’Keefe sealed the deal 25 seconds into the extra session, his sixth goal of the night. The junior was named tournament MVP as he helped the Nittany Lions rally form an 11-8 halftime deficit to claim its first Big Ten tourney crown

Penn State (14-1), the regular season and postseason Big Ten champ, earns the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

The NCAA Selection Show airs at 9 p.m. ET Sunday.

Advertisement

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

Events
all times ET
Today
11:00 AMRutgers at Penn St.Watch
12:57 PMMichigan St. at PurdueWatch
12:59 PMOhio St. at IowaWatch
12:59 PMIndiana at Penn St.Watch
1:00 PMPurdue at IllinoisWatch
1:55 PMNebraska at NorthwesternWatch
2:00 PMIndiana at IllinoisWatch
2:00 PMOhio St. at MinnesotaWatch

Watch hundreds of live non-televised Big Ten events via BTN Plus on BTN2Go.