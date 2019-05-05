No. 1 Penn State edges Johns Hopkins in OT for first Big Ten tourney crown

No. 1 Penn State held off No. 15 Johns Hopkins, 18-17, in overtime to claim the Big Ten men’s lacrosse tournament title Saturday night.

[ MORE: Read GoPSUSports.com’s game recap ]

Mac O’Keefe sealed the deal 25 seconds into the extra session, his sixth goal of the night. The junior was named tournament MVP as he helped the Nittany Lions rally form an 11-8 halftime deficit to claim its first Big Ten tourney crown

Penn State (14-1), the regular season and postseason Big Ten champ, earns the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

The NCAA Selection Show airs at 9 p.m. ET Sunday.

🚨 GAME-WINNING GOAL! 🚨 Mac O'Keefe ends overtime quickly with this beautiful goal to give @PennStateMLAX the title! pic.twitter.com/CtaQ9oDjqF — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) May 5, 2019

Smile for the cameras @PennStateMLAX, you've earned it! pic.twitter.com/qNjyMSs4pv — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) May 5, 2019