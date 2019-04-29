See where Big Ten names fall on way-too-early 2020 NFL Draft mocks
With the 2019 NFL Draft in the books, experts are releasing their incredibly way-too-early 2020 NFL Draft mock drafts.
One quick search through the mocks, the Big Ten is well-represented, particularly on the defensive line.
See where Big Ten talents land below.
ATHLETIC
2. Ohio State DE Chase Young
4. Iowa DE A.J. Epenesa
7. Iowa OL Tristan Wirfs
19. Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor
25. Penn State DE Yetur Gross-Matos
28. Ohio State CB Jeffrey Okudah
32. Michigan State DE Kenny Willekes
BLEACHER REPORT
10. Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor
13. Penn State DE Yetur Gross-Matos
16. Ohio State DE Chase Young
18. Iowa DE A.J. Epenesa
CBS SPORTS
10. Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor
11. Ohio State DE Chase Young
14. Wisconsin G Tyler Biadasz
21. Michigan State DE Kenny Willekes
22. Northwestern LB Paddy Fisher
23. Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins
29. Michigan QB Shea Patterson
31. Ohio State LB Malik Harrison
NBC SPORTS
3. Ohio State DE Chase Young
12. Iowa DE A.J. Epenesa
18. Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor
21. Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins
24. Northwestern LB Paddy Fisher
30. Michigan WR Tarik Black
SB NATION
2. Ohio State DE Chase Young
5. Iowa DE A.J. Epenesa
18. Ohio State CB Jeffrey Okudah
25. Penn State DE Yetur Gross-Matos
28. Iowa T Alaric Jackson
29. Michigan State DE Kenny Willekes
31. Wisconsin G Tyler Biadasz
32. Purdue DT Lorenzo Neal
SPORTING NEWS
6. Iowa DE AJ Epenesa
9. Ohio State DE Chase Young
18. Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor
22. Wisconsin G Tyler Biadasz
24. Northwestern LB Paddy Fisher
32. Michigan State DE Kenny Willekes