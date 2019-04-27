2019 NFL Draft: Undrafted rookie free agent tracker
The 2019 NFL Draft came to a close Saturday night.
Forty former Big Ten stars were selected in the seven rounds. Those who went undrafted have started signing undrafted rookie free agent deals.
Here are the announced signings, as of late Saturday night.
ILLINOIS
Del’Shawn Phillips – Atlanta Falcons
INDIANA
Dan Godsil – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Brandon Knight – Dallas Cowboys
IOWA
Ross Reynolds – San Francisco 49ers
MARYLAND
TBA
MICHIGAN
Karan Higdon – Houston Texans
Tyree Kinnel – Cincinnati Bengals
Lawrence Marshall – Chicago Bears
MICHIGAN STATE
Felton Davis – Kansas City Chiefs
Andrew Dowell – Dallas Cowboys
Matt Sokol – LA Chargers
MINNESOTA
Emmit Carpenter – Chicago Bears
Donnell Green – LA Chargers
Gary Moore – Cleveland Browns
NEBRASKA
Stanley Morgan Jr. – Cincinnati Bengals
Devine Ozigbo – New Orleans Saints
NORTHWESTERN
Nate Hall – Dallas Cowboys
Blake Hance – Buffalo Bills
Montre Hartage – Miami Dolphins
Jordan Thompson – Indianapolis Colts
OHIO STATE
Dante Booker – Arizona Cardinals
Johnnie Dixon – Houston Texans
Demetrius Knox – Seattle Seahawks
Malcolm Pridgeon – Houston Texans
PENN STATE
Ryan Bates – Philadelphia Eagles
Koa Farmer – Oakland Raiders
Kevin Givens – San Francisco 49ers
Johnathan Thomas – Cincinnati Bengals
DeAndre Thompkins – Philadelphia Eagles
Kyle Vasey – Atlanta Falcons
PURDUE
David Blough – Cleveland Browns
Cole Herdman – Baltimore Ravens
Jacob Thieneman – New York Giants
Terry Wright – Seattle Seahawks
RUTGERS
Tariq Cole – Arizona Cardinals
Jonathan Hillman – New York Giants
Kevin Wilkins – Philadelphia Eagles
WISCONSIN
T.J. Edwards – Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold – Oakland Raiders