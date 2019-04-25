BTN Announces 2019 Spring Championships Schedule

BTN today announced its 2019 Spring Championships schedule, beginning with Big Ten tennis coverage. The Big Ten Men’s Tennis Tournament finals can be streamed live on BTN Plus at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, April 28, while the Big Ten Women’s Tennis Tournament finals can be streamed live on BTN Plus at 1 p.m. ET the same day. The men’s tournament will be hosted by Michigan, while the women’s tournament will be hosted by Nebraska.

On Tuesday, April 30, at 5 p.m. ET, the Big Ten Women’s Golf Championship will debut on BTN. The following week, the Big Ten Men’s Golf Championship will debut on Tuesday, May 7, at 5 p.m. ET. TPC River’s Bend in Maineville, Ohio, will serve as the home to the women’s competition, while the Philadelphia Cricket Club in Philadelphia, Pa., will host the men.

Championship action continues live on Thursday, May 2, as BTN airs the Big Ten Men’s Lacrosse semifinals, hosted by Rutgers, at 5:00 p.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. ET. The championship will follow on Saturday, May 4, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The semifinals of the Big Ten Women’s Lacrosse Tournament, hosted by Johns Hopkins, will air live on the network on Friday, May 3, at 5:00 p.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the championship game at noon ET on Sunday, May 5.

BTN will also provide live coverage of the entire Big Ten Softball Tournament from Indiana beginning on Thursday, May 9, and concluding with the championship game at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 11.

On Wednesday, May 15, at 7 p.m. ET, the network will debut the Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships from Iowa.

On Sunday, May 26, BTN will debut the Big Ten Women’s Rowing Championship at 11 a.m. ET from Devil’s Lake in Baraboo, Wis.

BTN’s live presentation of the Big Ten Baseball Tournament takes place May 22-26 from Omaha. Live coverage begins on Wednesday, May 22, at 10 a.m. ET and the Championship Game will air at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 26.

The complete television schedule for the 2019 Big Ten Spring Championships and Tournaments appears below. For more information on these events, go to www.BTN.com or www.bigten.org.

2019 Big Ten Network Spring Championships/Tournament Schedule

Sport Dates Air Date and Time (ET) Men’s Tennis April 25-28 Sunday, April 28 – 11 AM on BTN Plus Women’s Tennis April 25-28 Sunday, April 28 – 1 PM on BTN Plus Women’s Golf April 19-21 Tuesday, April 30 – 5:00 PM Men’s Golf April 26-28 Tuesday, May 7 – 5:00 PM Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field May 10-12 Wednesday, May 15 – 7:00 PM Rowing May 19 Sunday, May 26 – 11:00 AM

2019 Big Ten Men’s Lacrosse Tournament Schedule

Games Date Air Time (ET) Semifinal 1 Thursday, May 2 5:00 PM Semifinal 2 Thursday, May 2 7:30 PM Championship Saturday, May 4 7:00 PM

2019 Big Ten Women’s Lacrosse Tournament Schedule

Games Date Air Time (ET) Semifinal 1 Friday, May 3 5:00 PM Semifinal 2 Friday, May 3 7:30 PM Championship Sunday, May 5 Noon

2019 Big Ten Softball Tournament Schedule

Games Date Air Time (ET) B1G Tournament Game #1 Thursday, May 9 11:00 AM B1G Tournament Game #2 Thursday, May 9 1:30 PM B1G Tournament Game #3 Thursday, May 9 4:30 PM B1G Tournament Game #4 Thursday, May 9 7:00 PM B1G Tournament Game #5 Friday, May 10 11 AM B1G Tournament Game #6 Friday, May 10 1:30 PM B1G Tournament Game #7 Friday, May 10 4:30 PM B1G Tournament Game #8 Friday, May 10 7:00 PM B1G Tournament Semifinal #1 Saturday, May 11 Noon B1G Tournament Semifinal #2 Saturday, May 11 2:30 PM B1G Tournament Championship Saturday, May 11 5:00 PM

2019 Big Ten Baseball Tournament Schedule