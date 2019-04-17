Big Ten announces 2019-20 basketball conference opponents

By BTN.com staff, 1 hour ago

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten announces 2019-20 basketball conference opponents

By BTN.com staff, 1 hour ago

The Big Ten office, on Wednesday, released the 2019-20 Big Ten men’s basketball conference opponents.

See who your team plays at home, on the road and both at home and on the road below.

B1G MEN’S CONFERENCE OPPONENTS

ILLINOIS
Home: Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska
Away: Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers

INDIANA
Home: Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern
Away: Illinois, Michigan, Rutgers
Home/Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin

IOWA
Home: Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Away: Indiana, Michigan State, Northwestern
Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue

MARYLAND
Home: Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue
Away: Minnesota, Penn State, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers

MICHIGAN
Home: Indiana, Penn State, Wisconsin
Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern
Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers

MICHIGAN STATE
Home: Iowa, Ohio State, Rutgers
Away: Indiana, Nebraska, Purdue
Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin

MINNESOTA
Home: Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska
Away: Illinois, Purdue, Rutgers
Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin

NEBRASKA
Home: Michigan State, Penn State, Purdue
Away: Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota
Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin

NORTHWESTERN
Home: Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State
Away: Indiana, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue

OHIO STATE
Home: Illinois, Purdue, Rutgers
Away: Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern
Home/Away: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Wisconsin

PENN STATE
Home: Illinois, Maryland, Wisconsin
Away: Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue
Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers

PURDUE
Home: Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State
Away: Maryland, Nebraska, Ohio State
Home/Away: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Rutgers, Wisconsin

RUTGERS
Home: Indiana, Minnesota, Northwestern
Away: Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State
Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin

WISCONSIN
Home: Illinois, Maryland, Northwestern
Away: Iowa, Michigan, Penn State
Home/Away: Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers

******

B1G WOMEN’S CONFERENCE OPPONENTS

ILLINOIS
Home: Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Wisconsin
Away: Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State
Home/Away: Indiana, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers

INDIANA
Home: Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Wisconsin
Away: Iowa, Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers
Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue

IOWA
Home: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Ohio State
Away: Michigan, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers
Home/Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Wisconsin

MARYLAND
Home: Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers
Away: Illinois, Minnesota, Penn State, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State

MICHIGAN
Home: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Purdue
Away: Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers

MICHIGAN STATE
Home: Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Wisconsin
Away: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland
Home/Away: Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers

MINNESOTA
Home: Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Rutgers
Away: Illinois, Michigan State, Penn State, Purdue
Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio State, Wisconsin

NEBRASKA
Home: Illinois, Michigan, Penn State, Purdue
Away: Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Rutgers
Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio State, Wisconsin

NORTHWESTERN
Home: Iowa, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers
Away: Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio State, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State

OHIO STATE
Home: Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin
Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Rutgers
Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue

PENN STATE
Home: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota
Away: Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Rutgers

PURDUE
Home: Iowa, Minnesota, Penn State, Rutgers
Away: Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern
Home/Away: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin

RUTGERS
Home: Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio State
Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue
Home/Away: Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Wisconsin

WISCONSIN
Home: Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State
Away: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Ohio State
Home/Away: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers

Advertisement

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

Events
all times ET
Today
2:59 PMHofstra at RutgersWatch
4:00 PMBowling Green at MichiganWatch
6:00 PMSIUE at IllinoisWatch
6:35 PME. Michigan at Michigan St.Watch
Friday Apr 19
2:00 PMPurdue at RutgersWatch
3:00 PMIowa at RutgersWatch
5:00 PMPurdue at NorthwesternWatch
6:00 PMPenn St. at MarylandWatch

Watch hundreds of live non-televised Big Ten events via BTN Plus on BTN2Go.