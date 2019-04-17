Big Ten announces 2019-20 basketball conference opponents

The Big Ten office, on Wednesday, released the 2019-20 Big Ten men’s basketball conference opponents.

See who your team plays at home, on the road and both at home and on the road below.

B1G MEN’S CONFERENCE OPPONENTS

ILLINOIS

Home: Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska

Away: Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin

Home/Away: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers

INDIANA

Home: Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern

Away: Illinois, Michigan, Rutgers

Home/Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin

IOWA

Home: Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Away: Indiana, Michigan State, Northwestern

Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue

MARYLAND

Home: Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue

Away: Minnesota, Penn State, Wisconsin

Home/Away: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers

MICHIGAN

Home: Indiana, Penn State, Wisconsin

Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern

Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers

MICHIGAN STATE

Home: Iowa, Ohio State, Rutgers

Away: Indiana, Nebraska, Purdue

Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin

MINNESOTA

Home: Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska

Away: Illinois, Purdue, Rutgers

Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin

NEBRASKA

Home: Michigan State, Penn State, Purdue

Away: Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota

Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin

NORTHWESTERN

Home: Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State

Away: Indiana, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue

OHIO STATE

Home: Illinois, Purdue, Rutgers

Away: Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern

Home/Away: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Wisconsin

PENN STATE

Home: Illinois, Maryland, Wisconsin

Away: Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue

Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers

PURDUE

Home: Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State

Away: Maryland, Nebraska, Ohio State

Home/Away: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Rutgers, Wisconsin

RUTGERS

Home: Indiana, Minnesota, Northwestern

Away: Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State

Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin

WISCONSIN

Home: Illinois, Maryland, Northwestern

Away: Iowa, Michigan, Penn State

Home/Away: Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers

******

B1G WOMEN’S CONFERENCE OPPONENTS

ILLINOIS

Home: Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Wisconsin

Away: Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State

Home/Away: Indiana, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers

INDIANA

Home: Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Wisconsin

Away: Iowa, Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers

Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue

IOWA

Home: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Ohio State

Away: Michigan, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers

Home/Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Wisconsin

MARYLAND

Home: Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers

Away: Illinois, Minnesota, Penn State, Wisconsin

Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State

MICHIGAN

Home: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Purdue

Away: Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Wisconsin

Home/Away: Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers

MICHIGAN STATE

Home: Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Wisconsin

Away: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland

Home/Away: Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers

MINNESOTA

Home: Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Rutgers

Away: Illinois, Michigan State, Penn State, Purdue

Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio State, Wisconsin

NEBRASKA

Home: Illinois, Michigan, Penn State, Purdue

Away: Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Rutgers

Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio State, Wisconsin

NORTHWESTERN

Home: Iowa, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers

Away: Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio State, Wisconsin

Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State

OHIO STATE

Home: Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin

Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Rutgers

Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue

PENN STATE

Home: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota

Away: Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin

Home/Away: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Rutgers

PURDUE

Home: Iowa, Minnesota, Penn State, Rutgers

Away: Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern

Home/Away: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin

RUTGERS

Home: Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio State

Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue

Home/Away: Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Wisconsin

WISCONSIN

Home: Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State

Away: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Ohio State

Home/Away: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers