Big Ten announces 2019-20 basketball conference opponents
The Big Ten office, on Wednesday, released the 2019-20 Big Ten men’s basketball conference opponents.
See who your team plays at home, on the road and both at home and on the road below.
B1G MEN’S CONFERENCE OPPONENTS
ILLINOIS
Home: Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska
Away: Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers
INDIANA
Home: Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern
Away: Illinois, Michigan, Rutgers
Home/Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin
IOWA
Home: Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Away: Indiana, Michigan State, Northwestern
Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue
MARYLAND
Home: Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue
Away: Minnesota, Penn State, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers
MICHIGAN
Home: Indiana, Penn State, Wisconsin
Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern
Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers
MICHIGAN STATE
Home: Iowa, Ohio State, Rutgers
Away: Indiana, Nebraska, Purdue
Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin
MINNESOTA
Home: Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska
Away: Illinois, Purdue, Rutgers
Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
NEBRASKA
Home: Michigan State, Penn State, Purdue
Away: Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota
Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin
NORTHWESTERN
Home: Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State
Away: Indiana, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue
OHIO STATE
Home: Illinois, Purdue, Rutgers
Away: Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern
Home/Away: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Wisconsin
PENN STATE
Home: Illinois, Maryland, Wisconsin
Away: Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue
Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers
PURDUE
Home: Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State
Away: Maryland, Nebraska, Ohio State
Home/Away: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Rutgers, Wisconsin
RUTGERS
Home: Indiana, Minnesota, Northwestern
Away: Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State
Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin
WISCONSIN
Home: Illinois, Maryland, Northwestern
Away: Iowa, Michigan, Penn State
Home/Away: Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers
******
B1G WOMEN’S CONFERENCE OPPONENTS
ILLINOIS
Home: Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Wisconsin
Away: Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State
Home/Away: Indiana, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers
INDIANA
Home: Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Wisconsin
Away: Iowa, Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers
Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue
IOWA
Home: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Ohio State
Away: Michigan, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers
Home/Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Wisconsin
MARYLAND
Home: Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers
Away: Illinois, Minnesota, Penn State, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State
MICHIGAN
Home: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Purdue
Away: Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers
MICHIGAN STATE
Home: Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Wisconsin
Away: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland
Home/Away: Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers
MINNESOTA
Home: Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Rutgers
Away: Illinois, Michigan State, Penn State, Purdue
Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio State, Wisconsin
NEBRASKA
Home: Illinois, Michigan, Penn State, Purdue
Away: Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Rutgers
Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio State, Wisconsin
NORTHWESTERN
Home: Iowa, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers
Away: Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio State, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State
OHIO STATE
Home: Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin
Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Rutgers
Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue
PENN STATE
Home: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota
Away: Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Rutgers
PURDUE
Home: Iowa, Minnesota, Penn State, Rutgers
Away: Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern
Home/Away: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin
RUTGERS
Home: Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio State
Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue
Home/Away: Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Wisconsin
WISCONSIN
Home: Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State
Away: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Ohio State
Home/Away: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers