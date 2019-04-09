Here's where Big Ten teams land in way-too-early 2019-20 top 25 polls
Yeah, yeah, yeah, everyone knows the Big Ten hasn’t won the national title since Michigan State cut down the nets in 2000.
If the way-too-early 2019-20 polls play out, the Big Ten could be snapping its skid next season in Atlanta. Michigan State, the last Big Ten champ, is No. 1 or No. 2 in all eight of the polls we checked. Not only that, rival Michigan is top four in all but one of them.
Check out where the B1G stands in way-too-early polls below.
Andy Katz (NCAA/BTN)
1. Michigan State
7. Michigan
11. Ohio State
19. Iowa
22. Maryland
Mike DeCourcy (SN/BTN)
2. Michigan State
4. Michigan
9. Purdue
15. Ohio State
21. Iowa
24. Maryland
Seth Davis (The Athletic)
1. Michigan State
2. Michigan
8. Maryland
24. Ohio State
25. Purdue
Jon Rothstein (CBS Sports)
1. Michigan State
2. Michigan
11. Maryland
15. Iowa
20. Purdue
Jeremy Woo (SI)
1. Michigan State
4. Michigan
9. Ohio State
11. Maryland
Jeff Borzello (ESPN)
1. Michigan State
7. Michigan
9. Maryland
10. Ohio State
Rob Dauster (NBC Sports)
1. Michigan State
2. Michigan
9. Maryland
Mike Rutherford (SB Nation)
2. Michigan State
3. Michigan
17. Maryland
19. Purdue
23. Iowa