Here's where Big Ten teams land in way-too-early 2019-20 top 25 polls

Yeah, yeah, yeah, everyone knows the Big Ten hasn’t won the national title since Michigan State cut down the nets in 2000.

If the way-too-early 2019-20 polls play out, the Big Ten could be snapping its skid next season in Atlanta. Michigan State, the last Big Ten champ, is No. 1 or No. 2 in all eight of the polls we checked. Not only that, rival Michigan is top four in all but one of them.

Check out where the B1G stands in way-too-early polls below.

Andy Katz (NCAA/BTN)

1. Michigan State

7. Michigan

11. Ohio State

19. Iowa

22. Maryland

Mike DeCourcy (SN/BTN)

2. Michigan State

4. Michigan

9. Purdue

15. Ohio State

21. Iowa

24. Maryland

Seth Davis (The Athletic)

1. Michigan State

2. Michigan

8. Maryland

24. Ohio State

25. Purdue

Jon Rothstein (CBS Sports)

1. Michigan State

2. Michigan

11. Maryland

15. Iowa

20. Purdue

Jeremy Woo (SI)

1. Michigan State

4. Michigan

9. Ohio State

11. Maryland

Jeff Borzello (ESPN)

1. Michigan State

7. Michigan

9. Maryland

10. Ohio State

Rob Dauster (NBC Sports)

1. Michigan State

2. Michigan

9. Maryland

Mike Rutherford (SB Nation)

2. Michigan State

3. Michigan

17. Maryland

19. Purdue

23. Iowa