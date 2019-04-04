BTN Presents 2019 Final Four Coverage from Minneapolis

Beginning today, BTN is taking its studio crew on the road as Michigan State prepares to play in its 10th Final Four in program history and eighth under coach Tom Izzo. The network’s trip to Minneapolis includes pre and postgame press conferences as well as multiple studio shows featuring Jon Crispin, Mike DeCourcy, Andy Katz and Dave Revsine. Fans are encouraged to visit the studio set, located at Seven Steakhouse Sushi & Rooftop (700 Hennepin Ave.) in downtown Minneapolis.

BTN tips off its coverage on Thursday with the press conferences of Texas Tech’s Chris Beard and Michigan State’s Tom Izzo. Beard’s press conference will air live at 2:45 p.m. ET, followed by Izzo’s at 4 p.m. ET.

On Friday, team press conferences will air on BTN and the FOX Sports app beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET. Beard and the Red Raiders are scheduled to address the media first, followed by Izzo and the Spartans at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET. At 7 p.m. ET, B1G Basketball & Beyond will broadcast segments from both Minneapolis and Chicago. A second B1G Basketball & Beyond will air at 10:30 p.m. ET featuring interviews with John Beilein and Pat Chambers.

On Saturday, B1G Basketball & Beyond will once again air live from Minneapolis at 4 p.m. ET. Greg Gard, Fran McCaffery and Steve Pikiell will visit the set ahead of the Michigan State vs. Texas Tech tip off at 8:49 p.m. ET. Michigan State’s postgame press conference will also be carried live on the network at approximately 11:00 p.m. ET.

BTN’s digital team will be on-site to capture all the Final Four action, as well as the College Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships. Fans can follow along on BTN’s digital platforms throughout the week via Facebook, Instagram, @BigTenNetwork and @MichiganStonBTN

If Michigan State wins and advances to the national championship game, additional studio coverage will be added to the schedule.

Thursday

Chris Beard Press Conference 2:45 PM Tom Izzo Press Conference 4:00 PM

Friday

Texas Tech Press Conference 1:30 PM Michigan State Press Conference 2:30 PM B1G Basketball & Beyond 7:00 PM B1G Basketball & Beyond 10:30 PM

Saturday

B1G Basketball & Beyond 4:00 PM Michigan State vs. Texas Tech 8:49 PM Michigan State Press Conference 11:00 PM B1G Basketball & Beyond 11:30 PM

All Times Eastern