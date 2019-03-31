Nebraska hires former Chicago Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg

A proven winner as both a coach and player at the collegiate and professional levels, Fred Hoiberg has been named the Head Men’s Basketball Coach at the University of Nebraska. Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos will officially introduce Hoiberg as Huskers’ new head coach at a Tuesday afternoon press conference in Lincoln.

Hoiberg, who was born in Lincoln, is the 28th coach in the history of Nebraska men’s basketball. He joins a fraternity of Husker head coaches that includes his grandfather, Jerry Bush, who guided the Husker program for nine seasons from 1955 to 1963.

“First, I want to thank Bill Moos, Chancellor Green and President Bounds for the opportunity to lead the Nebraska men’s basketball program,” Hoiberg said. “I can’t express how excited I am to be back on the sidelines and to be coaching at a university that means a lot to my family and me.

“Lincoln is a special place for our family. I was born in Lincoln, my grandfather Jerry Bush was the head coach at Nebraska, my other grandfather was a long-time professor there, and my parents are proud graduates of the University of Nebraska. Nebraska has always felt like a second home.”

The University of Nebraska and Hoiberg have agreed to a 7-year, $25 million deal.

Read the full Huskers.com release.