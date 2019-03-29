These Hawkeyes have a passion for performance: BTN LiveBIG

They’re singing. They’re dancing. They’re acting. But these aren’t triple-threat performers bound for Broadway. No, they’re just regular Hawkeyes who are expanding their college experience by taking a deep dive into the myriad performing arts options the University of Iowa has to offer.

Increasingly, non performing arts majors are signing up for classes such as Introduction to Afro-Carribbean Dance Techniques, Fundamentals of Music and Basic Acting. In fact, during the 2017-18 academic year, nonmajors completed over 10,000 credit hours in the School of Music and Departments of Dance and Theatre Arts.

Speaking with Iowa Now, Eric Bush, associate director of bands and director of the Hawkeye Marching Band, explained that the university setting is often an eye-opening experience for many.

“We often see students who didn’t realize there are so many opportunities for non-music majors,” says Bush. “We’re able to find a place in music for anybody majoring in anything at Iowa. Students are always pleasantly surprised.”

Some of these nonmajor students come with previous experience under their belt and a desire to further pursue a passion. Conversely, some are just dipping their toe in the water and eager to find out more about an art form that has piqued their interest.

The plethora of options at Iowa is a major factor in the growing trend. Many students may not have been exposed to or offered a hip-hop dance class before. They may have never been given the opportunity to tread the boards. But Iowa’s commitment to graduating well-rounded students means that opportunities to step outside of your comfort zone are not the exception, but the norm.

To learn more about the University of Iowa’s Division of Performing Arts and the multitude of courses they offer, visit the link above or here.