It's a total takeover as Illinois invades our Instagram: BTN LiveBIG

We love our Instagram account. Sharing photos and videos of the amazing students, faculty, staff, alumni, research, campuses and all-around awesomeness of Big Ten universities could fill our day. But there comes a time when we need to step back. Why, you ask? So that our friends from our favorite universities can step in and show us how they shine. That’s right, it’s #Takeover time. This spring and coming fall we’re passing our password on to the social media wizards at each university to do with what they wish for a whole week. They’ll be digging deep to bring you a behind-the-scenes, insider’s guide to the daily happenings that make their school second to none. Up next is the University of Illinois, who will be taking the tiller March 25-29. Below is a brief rundown of what to expect when the inimitable Illini takeover.

Monday

Get ready to have your heart strings tugged on, as UIUC shines a light on the Illini Service Dogs. This student-run nonprofit not only provides mobility service dogs to those in need at no cost, but they educate the public on disability culture and rights. Their mission to mobilize the world is succinctly summed up in their motto: “We are making the world a better place, four paws at a time

Tuesday

Get your motor running and check out the Formula SAE vehicles that Engineering Student Project Laboratory students showcased during Engineering Open House 2019 at Illinois. Engineering Open House is an annual student-led event featuring two days of exhibits and competitions showcasing the talent and ingenuity of engineering students at Illinois. Thousands of visitors come each year, especially K-12 students wanting to explore the possibilities of studying engineering.

Wednesday

Where can you find the oldest wheelchair basketball teams in the US? You better believe it’s at the University of Illinois. Beginning play in 1948, these teams helped develop and formalize the sport as we know it, and have featured no small amount of all-stars on their roster. This legacy is built upon the university’s unparalleled commitment to providing a conducive learning environment to students with a range of disabilities.

Thursday

As the first engineering-focused medical school in the world, the Carle-Illinois College of Medicine fosters learning with an innovative curriculum designed by scientists, clinicians and engineers. Students are encouraged to think in radically new ways about how treatments are designed and implemented as biomedical engineering students work alongside medical students to become the “Health Makers” of tomorrow.

Friday

They’re bleeding Orange and Blue and they wouldn’t have it any other way. The Illini have a rabid fan base that fuels the fire at sporting events years round. To the tune of the Marching Illini, groups such as Orange Krush (featured in their very own LiveBIG vignette) don’t just cheer; they put their spirit to good use for worthy organizations and cause in the Champaign-Urbana area.

Remember LiveBIG fam, stay tuned to our Insta account all week for this and more from the wonderful folks at the University of Illinois.