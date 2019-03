BTN Announces 2019 Baseball and Softball Schedule

BTN today announced its 2019 baseball and softball schedule, featuring over 400 games on BTN, the FOX Sports app and BTN Plus throughout season.

BTN’s television coverage of Big Ten baseball begins with a rivalry showdown between No. 24 Michigan and Michigan State on Friday, March 29, at 3 p.m. ET. Last season, Minnesota became the first team since Indiana in 2014 to win both the regular season and the tournament championship. The Gophers were voted as the 2019 Big Ten favorite by the coaches.

Big Ten softball action on BTN also begins Friday, March 29, when Illinois visits Nebraska at 6:30 p.m. ET. Three-time defending Big Ten Tournament champion and top-20 ranked Minnesota returns seven starters from last year’s squad, which posted a 41-17 record and made its sixth consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Below is a preliminary schedule, with more games to be added at a later date. The BTN Plus streaming schedule, which includes more than 350 baseball and softball games, can be viewed here.

Date Away Home Time (ET) Friday, March 29, 2019 Michigan Michigan State 3:00 PM Sunday, March 31, 2019 Michigan Michigan State 4:00 PM Tuesday, April 02, 2019 Coastal Carolina Illinois 7:00 PM Friday, April 05, 2019 Minnesota Michigan 4:00 PM Sunday, April 07, 2019 Rutgers Iowa 1:00 PM Sunday, April 14, 2019 Illinois Minnesota 3:00 PM Friday, April 19, 2019 Northwestern Michigan 3:30 PM Friday, April 19, 2019 Penn State Illinois 8:30 PM Saturday, April 20, 2019 Nebraska Iowa 3:00 PM Friday, April 26, 2019 Minnesota Indiana 5:30 PM Friday, April 26, 2019 Illinois Nebraska 8:30 PM Sunday, April 28, 2019 Northwestern Michigan State 2:00 PM Saturday, May 04, 2019 Ohio State Minnesota 3:00 PM Tuesday, May 07, 2019 Michigan State Michigan 6:00 PM Wednesday, May 08, 2019 Wright State Ohio State 6:30 PM Saturday, May 11, 2019 Maryland Minnesota 8:00 PM Sunday, May 12, 2019 Indiana Michigan 2:00 PM Sunday, May 12, 2019 Purdue Illinois 5:00 PM Tuesday, May 14, 2019 Xavier Purdue 6:00 PM Thursday, May 16, 2019 TBD TBD TBD Friday, May 17, 2019 TBD TBD TBD Friday, May 17, 2019 TBD TBD TBD Saturday, May 18, 2019 TBD TBD TBD Saturday, May 18, 2019 TBD TBD TBD Wednesday, May 22, 2019 B1G Tournament – Game #1 TBD 10:00 AM Wednesday, May 22, 2019 B1G Tournament – Game #2 TBD 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 22, 2019 B1G Tournament – Game #3 TBD 6:00 PM Wednesday, May 22, 2019 B1G Tournament – Game #4 TBD 10:00 PM Thursday, May 23, 2019 B1G Tournament – Game #5 TBD 10:00 AM Thursday, May 23, 2019 B1G Tournament – Game #6 TBD 2:00 PM Thursday, May 23, 2019 B1G Tournament – Game #7 TBD 6:00 PM Thursday, May 23, 2019 B1G Tournament – Game #8 TBD 10:00 PM Friday, May 24, 2019 B1G Tournament – Game #9 TBD 4:30 PM Friday, May 24, 2019 B1G Tournament – Game #10 TBD 8:30 PM Saturday, May 25, 2019 B1G Tournament – Semifinal #1 TBD 10:00 AM Saturday, May 25, 2019 B1G Tournament – Semifinal #2 TBD 2:00 PM Saturday, May 25, 2019 B1G Tournament – Semifinal #3 (If Necessary) TBD 6:00 PM Saturday, May 25, 2019 B1G Tournament – Semifinal #4 (If Necessary) TBD 10:00 PM Sunday, May 26, 2019 B1G Tournament – Championship TBD 2:00 PM

*Schedule is subject to change

2019 Softball Schedule

Date Visiting Team Home Team Time (ET) Friday, March 29, 2019 Illinois Nebraska 6:30 PM Sunday, March 31, 2019 Michigan State Indiana 2:00 PM Sunday, March 31, 2019 Wisconsin Penn State 12:00 PM Sunday, April 07, 2019 Iowa Wisconsin 4:00 PM Tuesday, April 09, 2019 Ohio State Penn State 5:00 PM Tuesday, April 09, 2019 Ohio State Penn State 7:30 PM Wednesday, April 10, 2019 Purdue Indiana 5:00 PM Wednesday, April 10, 2019 Purdue Indiana 7:30 PM Sunday, April 14, 2019 Rutgers Penn State 12:00 PM Tuesday, April 16, 2019 Michigan Michigan State 6:00 PM Wednesday, April 17, 2019 Minnesota Wisconsin 3:00 PM Wednesday, April 17, 2019 Minnesota Wisconsin 5:30 PM Friday, April 19, 2019 Minnesota Nebraska 6:30 PM Saturday, April 20, 2019 Ohio State Michigan State 11:00 AM Sunday, April 21, 2019 Michigan Illinois 3:00 PM Sunday, April 21, 2019 Minnesota Nebraska 1:00 PM Sunday, April 21, 2019 Purdue Northwestern 5:00 PM Tuesday, April 23, 2019 Illinois Northwestern 3:00 PM Tuesday, April 23, 2019 Illinois Northwestern 5:30 PM Wednesday, April 24, 2019 Nebraska Iowa 5:00 PM Wednesday, April 24, 2019 Nebraska Iowa 7:30 PM Sunday, April 28, 2019 Maryland Nebraska 12:00 PM Saturday, May 04, 2019 TBD TBD 12 or 1 PM Sunday, May 05, 2019 Northwestern Minnesota 4:00 PM Sunday, May 05, 2019 TBD TBD 2:00 PM Thursday, May 09, 2019 B1G Tournament Game #1 TBD 11:00 AM Thursday, May 09, 2019 B1G Tournament Game #2 TBD 1:30 PM Thursday, May 09, 2019 B1G Tournament Game #3 TBD 4:30 PM Thursday, May 09, 2019 B1G Tournament Game #4 TBD 7:00 PM Friday, May 10, 2019 B1G Tournament Game #5 TBD 11:00 AM Friday, May 10, 2019 B1G Tournament Game #6 TBD 1:30 PM Friday, May 10, 2019 B1G Tournament Game #7 TBD 4:30 PM Friday, May 10, 2019 B1G Tournament Game #8 TBD 7:00 PM Saturday, May 11, 2019 B1G Tournament Semifinal #1 TBD 12:00 PM Saturday, May 11, 2019 B1G Tournament Semifinal #2 TBD 2:30 PM Saturday, May 11, 2019 B1G Tournament Championship TBD 5:00 PM

*Schedule is subject to change