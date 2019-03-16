Rivals Michigan, Michigan State to meet in Big Ten tourney final

By BTN.com staff, 4 hours ago

Rivals Michigan, Michigan State to meet in Big Ten tourney final

By BTN.com staff, 4 hours ago

It’ll be No. 1 Michigan State vs. No. 3 Michigan in the 2019 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament final on Sunday afternoon.

The Wolverines, the two-time defending champions, and the Spartans met twice in 2018-19, with the latter taking each game, including the season finale in East Lansing, Michigan.

Michigan (No. 7 Minnesota, 76-49) and Michigan State (No. 4 Wisconsin, 67-55) advanced to the final behind commanding semifinal wins Saturday.

Get our behind-the-scenes coverage of Saturday’s semifinals:

********

Advertisement

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

Events
all times ET
Today
11:00 AMSt. Francis (PA) at IndianaWatch
12:00 PMCanisius at IndianaWatch
1:00 PMLipscomb at Ohio St.Watch
1:00 PMOhio at IndianaWatch
1:00 PMKent St. at MichiganWatch
1:00 PMManhattan at MichiganWatch
2:00 PMAir Force at MinnesotaWatch
2:00 PMS. Illinois at IllinoisWatch

Watch hundreds of live non-televised Big Ten events via BTN Plus on BTN2Go.