Rivals Michigan, Michigan State to meet in Big Ten tourney final

It’ll be No. 1 Michigan State vs. No. 3 Michigan in the 2019 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament final on Sunday afternoon.

The Wolverines, the two-time defending champions, and the Spartans met twice in 2018-19, with the latter taking each game, including the season finale in East Lansing, Michigan.

Michigan (No. 7 Minnesota, 76-49) and Michigan State (No. 4 Wisconsin, 67-55) advanced to the final behind commanding semifinal wins Saturday.

Get our behind-the-scenes coverage of Saturday’s semifinals:

"It's not only great for our state, it's great for college basketball." – @JohnBeilein, on the @umichbball–@MSU_Basketball rivalry that we'll see for the third time in three weeks tomorrow#B1GTourney x #MarchOnBTN pic.twitter.com/HCYCUPu8kT — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 16, 2019

"We've got to be the hungrier team. We've got to be the team that hunts." – @_iggy_braz chatted with @JessSettlesHoop about how @umichbball can turn the tables on MSU Sunday.#B1GTourney x #MarchOnBTN pic.twitter.com/Xe0rtbHfjs — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 16, 2019

