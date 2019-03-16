Rivals Michigan, Michigan State to meet in Big Ten tourney final
It’ll be No. 1 Michigan State vs. No. 3 Michigan in the 2019 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament final on Sunday afternoon.
The Wolverines, the two-time defending champions, and the Spartans met twice in 2018-19, with the latter taking each game, including the season finale in East Lansing, Michigan.
Michigan (No. 7 Minnesota, 76-49) and Michigan State (No. 4 Wisconsin, 67-55) advanced to the final behind commanding semifinal wins Saturday.
