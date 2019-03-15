Relive these fun off-the-court moments from Day 2 of the Big Ten tourney
Thursdays at the Big Ten tourney are usually a lot of fun, and the 2019 event was no exception.
The day featured an upset, No. 13 Nebraska downing No. 5 Maryland, and an overtime thriller, No. 7 Minnesota outlasting No. 10 Penn State. The first three games of the day, continuing what was started Wednesday night, were all decided by single digits.
Relive all the scores and stats here.
Catch up on some of the fun off-the-court moments below.
