Relive these fun off-the-court moments from Day 2 of the Big Ten tourney

Thursdays at the Big Ten tourney are usually a lot of fun, and the 2019 event was no exception.

The day featured an upset, No. 13 Nebraska downing No. 5 Maryland, and an overtime thriller, No. 7 Minnesota outlasting No. 10 Penn State. The first three games of the day, continuing what was started Wednesday night, were all decided by single digits.

Relive all the scores and stats here.

Catch up on some of the fun off-the-court moments below.

We caught up with a familiar face at United Center following @OhioStateHoops' win over Indiana. 👀 Greg Oden joined @JessSettlesHoop and reflected on his own championship run.#B1GTourney x #MarchOnBTN pic.twitter.com/NHGZXsnfrQ — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 14, 2019

One of the most satisfying parts of the @OhioStateHoops win? Silencing the large contingent of Hoosier fans in Chicago. 🤫#B1GTourney x #MarchOnBTN pic.twitter.com/pBFYk5SPO8 — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) March 15, 2019

Penn State head coach Pat Chambers congratulated @HuskerHoops head @CoachMiles after Nebraska knocked off Maryland. Then added, "Did you fall?" 😂 #B1GTourney x #MarchOnBTN pic.twitter.com/xPYd6dzxtO — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 14, 2019

The moderator ended @CoachPitinoMN's postgame interview, but the @GopherMBB coach knew there was one more question. He called on @Marcus_R_Fuller, knowing the question, and delivered a great answer.#B1GTourney x #MarchOnBTN pic.twitter.com/MPE4VsPbLC — Minnesota on BTN (@MinnesotaOnBTN) March 15, 2019

Two guys that seem like they were in school forever. 😅@JessSettlesHoop sits down with @JordanMurphy24 after @GopherMBB's win over Penn State.#B1GTourney x #MarchOnBTN pic.twitter.com/RDINMQrs3c — Minnesota on BTN (@MinnesotaOnBTN) March 15, 2019

