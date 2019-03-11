Carsen Edwards, Cassius Winston highlight 2018-19 All-Big Ten Team
The Big Ten unveiled the 2018-19 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball team and individual award winners Monday night on BTN Live.
Big Ten Player of the Year Cassius Winston (Michigan State) and Carsen Edwards (Purdue), the only unanimous selections, headline the honorees. Matt Painter was the consensus coach of the year, for leading Purdue to a share of the conference crown.
View the full team and all of the superlative winners below.
2018-19 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team (Coaches)
FIRST TEAM
Bruno Fernando, Maryland
CASSIUS WINSTON, Michigan State
Lamar Stevens, Penn State
CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin
SECOND TEAM
Romeo Langford, Indiana
Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland
Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan
Zavier Simpson, Michigan
Jordan Murphy, Minnesota
THIRD TEAM
Jordan Bohannon, Iowa
Tyler Cook, Iowa
Nick Ward, Michigan State
Amir Coffey, Minnesota
James Palmer Jr., Nebraska
HONORABLE MENTION
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
Juwan Morgan, Indiana
Jordan Poole, Michigan
Jon Teske, Michigan
Kenny Goins, Michigan State
Matt McQuaid, Michigan State
Dererk Pardon, Northwestern
Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State
Ryan Cline, Purdue
Geo Baker, Rutgers
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
Romeo Langford, Indiana
Joe Wieskamp, Iowa
Jalen Smith, Maryland
Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Bruno Fernando, Maryland
Zavier Simpson, Michigan
Matt McQuaid, Michigan State
Josh Reaves, Penn State
Nojel Eastern, Purdue
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cassius Winston, Michigan State
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Josh Reaves, Penn State
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan
SIXTH PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Xavier Tillman, Michigan State
COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Painter, Purdue
UNANIMOUS SELECTIONS IN ALL CAPS
2018-19 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees
Aaron Jordan, Illinois
Zach McRoberts, Indiana
Nicholas Bear, Iowa
Bruno Fernando, Maryland
Isaiah Livers, Michigan
Cassius Winston, Michigan State
Jordan Murphy, Minnesota
Isaiah Roby, Nebraska
Dererk Pardon, Northwestern
Joey Lane, Ohio State
Deivis Zemgulis, Penn State
Grady Eifert, Purdue
Shaquille Doorson, Rutgers
Khalil Iverson, Wisconsin
2018-19 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team (Media)
FIRST TEAM
Bruno Fernando, Maryland
CASSIUS WINSTON, Michigan State
Jordan Murphy, Minnesota
CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin
SECOND TEAM
Tyler Cook, Iowa
Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland
Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan
Zavier Simpson, Michigan
Lamar Stevens, Penn State
THIRD TEAM
Romeo Langford, Indiana
Juwan Morgan, Indiana
Nick Ward, Michigan State
Amir Coffey, Minnesota
James Palmer Jr., Nebraska
HONORABLE MENTION
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
Trent Frazier, Illinois
Jordan Bohannon, Iowa
Luka Garza, Iowa
Charles Matthews, Michigan
Jordan Poole, Michigan
Jon Teske, Michigan
Kenny Goins, Michigan State
Matt McQuaid, Michigan State
Vic Law, Northwestern
Dererk Pardon, Northwestern
Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State
Josh Reaves, Penn State
Ryan Cline, Purdue
Matt Haarms, Purdue
Geo Baker, Rutgers
Eugene Omoruyi, Rutgers
D’Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cassius Winston, Michigan State
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan
COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Painter, Purdue