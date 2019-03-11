Carsen Edwards, Cassius Winston highlight 2018-19 All-Big Ten Team

The Big Ten unveiled the 2018-19 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball team and individual award winners Monday night on BTN Live.

Big Ten Player of the Year Cassius Winston (Michigan State) and Carsen Edwards (Purdue), the only unanimous selections, headline the honorees. Matt Painter was the consensus coach of the year, for leading Purdue to a share of the conference crown.

View the full team and all of the superlative winners below.

2018-19 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team (Coaches)

FIRST TEAM

Bruno Fernando, Maryland

CASSIUS WINSTON, Michigan State

Lamar Stevens, Penn State

CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

SECOND TEAM

Romeo Langford, Indiana

Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland

Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan

Zavier Simpson, Michigan

Jordan Murphy, Minnesota

THIRD TEAM

Jordan Bohannon, Iowa

Tyler Cook, Iowa

Nick Ward, Michigan State

Amir Coffey, Minnesota

James Palmer Jr., Nebraska

HONORABLE MENTION

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Juwan Morgan, Indiana

Jordan Poole, Michigan

Jon Teske, Michigan

Kenny Goins, Michigan State

Matt McQuaid, Michigan State

Dererk Pardon, Northwestern

Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

Ryan Cline, Purdue

Geo Baker, Rutgers

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Romeo Langford, Indiana

Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

Jalen Smith, Maryland

Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Bruno Fernando, Maryland

Zavier Simpson, Michigan

Matt McQuaid, Michigan State

Josh Reaves, Penn State

Nojel Eastern, Purdue

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cassius Winston, Michigan State

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Josh Reaves, Penn State

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan

SIXTH PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Xavier Tillman, Michigan State

COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Painter, Purdue

2018-19 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees

Aaron Jordan, Illinois

Zach McRoberts, Indiana

Nicholas Bear, Iowa

Bruno Fernando, Maryland

Isaiah Livers, Michigan

Cassius Winston, Michigan State

Jordan Murphy, Minnesota

Isaiah Roby, Nebraska

Dererk Pardon, Northwestern

Joey Lane, Ohio State

Deivis Zemgulis, Penn State

Grady Eifert, Purdue

Shaquille Doorson, Rutgers

Khalil Iverson, Wisconsin

2018-19 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team (Media)

FIRST TEAM

Bruno Fernando, Maryland

CASSIUS WINSTON, Michigan State

Jordan Murphy, Minnesota

CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

SECOND TEAM

Tyler Cook, Iowa

Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland

Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan

Zavier Simpson, Michigan

Lamar Stevens, Penn State

THIRD TEAM

Romeo Langford, Indiana

Juwan Morgan, Indiana

Nick Ward, Michigan State

Amir Coffey, Minnesota

James Palmer Jr., Nebraska

HONORABLE MENTION

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Jordan Bohannon, Iowa

Luka Garza, Iowa

Charles Matthews, Michigan

Jordan Poole, Michigan

Jon Teske, Michigan

Kenny Goins, Michigan State

Matt McQuaid, Michigan State

Vic Law, Northwestern

Dererk Pardon, Northwestern

Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

Josh Reaves, Penn State

Ryan Cline, Purdue

Matt Haarms, Purdue

Geo Baker, Rutgers

Eugene Omoruyi, Rutgers

D’Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cassius Winston, Michigan State

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan

COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Painter, Purdue