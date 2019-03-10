Penn State claims 2019 B1G Wrestling Championships

Penn State won the 2019 Big Ten Wrestling Championships title on Sunday with a team score of 157.5. The Nittany Lions earned their sixth Big Ten Championship and first since 2016. Penn State claimed five individual titles from Jason Nolf (157), Vincenzo Joseph (165), Mark Hall (174), Bo Nickal (197) and Anthony Cassar (285).

Ohio State finished in second place with 122.5 points, followed by third-place Iowa with 107.5. Minnesota finished in fourth place with 101.5 points and Nebraska rounded out the top five with 96.5 team points.

Penn State’s Bo Nickal and Jason Nolf were named the Big Ten Co-Wrestlers of the Year, while Iowa’s Alex Marinelli and Nolf earned Outstanding Co-Wrestlers of the Championships honors. Penn State’s Cael Sanderson was named Big Ten Coach of the Year and Minnesota’s Gable Steveson was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Northwestern’s Sebastian Rivera claimed the 125-pound title after defeating Iowa’s Spencer Lee by a 6-4 decision. At 133 pounds, Nick Suriano of Rutgers posted a 4-1 decision over Luke Pletcher of Ohio State to win the third individual title in Scarlet Knights’ history.

We have our first 2019 @B1GWrestling Championships champ. It's @NUWrestle's Sebastian Rivera (125 lb), and it came in dramatic fashion. pic.twitter.com/TUtdszygM9 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 10, 2019

Ohio State’s Joey McKenna successfully defended his Big Ten title after defeating Nebraska’s Chad Red with a 9-2 decision to claim the 141-pound crown. The 149-pound crown went to Anthony Ashnault of Rutgers, who earned an 8-6 decision over Ohio State’s Micah Jordan. Ashnault became the 58th wrestler in conference history to win three individual titles.

At 157 pounds, Jason Nolf of Penn State claimed the win over Nebraska’s Tyler Berger with a 12-4 major decision. Iowa’s Alex Marinelli was the champion at 165 pounds following a 9-3 decision against No. 1-seeded Vincenzo Joseph of Penn State. Marinelli claimed the 200th individual title in Hawkeyes’ history.

Mark Hall of Penn State defended his Big Ten title, winning the 174-pound championship with a 3-2 decision over Myles Amine of Michigan. At 184 pounds, Ohio State’s Myles Martin was crowned following a medical forfeit by Penn State’s Shakur Rasheed.

"An interview that will rival the mullet interview of Sammy Brooks." Two-time @B1GWrestling champ @pennstateWREST's Mark Hall just busted out the recorder. 😂 pic.twitter.com/R5bqhfRT83 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 10, 2019

Penn State’s Bo Nickal took home the 197-pound championship title following a 10-3 victory over defending champion Kollin Moore of Ohio State. Rounding out the group of individual Big Ten Champions was No. 2 Anthony Cassar of Penn State, who claimed a 4-3 decision over No. 1 Gable Steveson of Minnesota.

*****

BIG TEN WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Co-Wrestlers of the Year: Bo Nickal, PSU/Jason Nolf, PSU

Freshman of the Year: Gable Steveson, MINN

Coach of the Year: Cael Sanderson, PSU

Co-Outstanding Wrestlers of the Championships: Alex Marinelli, IOWA/Jason Nolf, PSU

2019 ALL-BIG TEN TEAM

Alex Marinelli, IOWA

Sebastian Rivera, NU

Myles Martin, OSU

Joey McKenna, OSU

Anthony Cassar, PSU

Mark Hall, PSU

Bo Nickal, PSU

Jason Nolf, PSU

Anthony Ashnault, RU

Nick Suriano, RU