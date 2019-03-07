Get the latest 2019 Big Ten men's hoops tourney seed scenarios

Ahead of two more Big Ten games Thursday night, let’s take a look at the up-to-the-minute 2019 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket seed scenarios.

The teams are listed by their current place in the Big Ten Standings (tiebreakers included).

1. Michigan State (15-4)

-Already clinched double bye

-Clinches #1 seed with win over Michigan

-Clinches #2 seed with loss + Purdue loss at Northwestern

-Clinches #3 seed with loss + Purdue win

2. Michigan (15-4)

-Already clinched double bye

-Clinches #1 seed with win at Michigan State

-Clinches #2 seed with loss + Purdue loss at Northwestern

-Clinches #3 seed with loss + Purdue win

3. Purdue (15-4)

-Already clinched double bye but can’t be #1 seed

-Clinches #2 seed with win at Northwestern

-Clinches #3 seed with loss

—————————————-

4. Wisconsin (12-6)

-Can clinch #4 seed and double bye with wins over Iowa and at Ohio State OR with a split in final 2 games + Maryland loss vs Minnesota

-Can fall as low as #6 with 2 losses + Maryland win + Iowa win at Nebraska

-Seed range: 4-6

5. Maryland (12-7)

-Can clinch #4 seed and double bye with win vs Minnesota + 2 Wisconsin losses OR with a win + Wisconsin loss + Purdue finishing ahead of Michigan

-Clinches 5 seed if those things above don’t happen

-Seed range: 4-5

—————————————-

6. Iowa (10-8)

-Can’t clinch double bye. Highest possible seed is 5th.

-Can clinch #5 seed with wins at Wisconsin and Nebraska + Maryland win + Wisconsin loss at Ohio State

-Clinches no worse than #6 seed with 1 more win

-Can fall as low as #7 seed with 2 losses + Minnesota win

-Seed range: 5-7

7. Minnesota (9-10)

-Will play on Thursday no matter what

-Can jump as high as #6 seed with win at Maryland + 2 Iowa losses + Ohio State loss + tiebreakers

-Can fall as low as #9 seed with loss + Iowa win + Ohio State win + 2 Illinois wins

-Seed range: 6-9

8. Ohio State (8-11)

-Will play on Thursday no matter what

-Can jump as high as #7 seed with win over Wisconsin + tiebreakers

-Can fall as low as #10 seed with loss + 2 Illinois wins + 2 Iowa wins + Rutgers win

-Seed range: 7-10

9. Illinois (7-11)

-Can clinch single bye with win vs Indiana or at Penn State

-Can jump as high as #7 seed with wins over Indiana and at Penn State + Minnesota loss + Ohio State loss + Michigan State finishing ahead of Purdue

-Can fall as low as #12 seed with 2 losses + Rutgers win at Indiana

-Tied for widest range of any Big Ten team in terms of seeding-Seed range: 7-12

10. Rutgers (7-12)

-Can clinch single bye with win at Indiana

-Will play on Wednesday with a loss

-Can jump as high as #8 seed with a win + 2 Iowa wins + Minnesota win + Ohio State loss + 2 Illinois losses

-Can fall as low as #12 seed with a loss + Indiana win at Illinois + Penn State win over Illinois

-Seed range: 8-12

11. Indiana (6-12)

-Can clinch single bye with wins at Illinois and over Rutgers OR with win over Illinois + Penn State win over Illinois

-Can jump as high as #8 seed with 2 wins + several other factors

-Can fall as low as #13 seed with 2 losses + Penn State win + Nebraska win

-Tied for widest range of any Big Ten team in terms of seeding

-Seed range: 8-13

12. Penn State (6-13)

-Can clinch #10 seed and single bye with win over Illinois + 2 Indiana wins

-Can fall as low as #13 seed with loss + 2 Illinois wins + Rutgers win + Nebraska win

-Seed range: 10-13

13. Nebraska (5-14)

-Will not receive a bye and will play on Wednesday no matter what

-Can jump as high as #11 seed with win over Iowa + 2 Indiana losses + Penn State loss

-Will clinch #13 seed with loss

-Seed range: 11-13

———————————————

14. Northwestern (4-15)

-Clinched #14 seed. Will open against #11 seed on Wednesday at 9 ET.