Get the latest 2019 Big Ten men’s hoops tourney seed scenarios

By Harold Shelton III, BTN Studio Researcher, 31 mins ago

Before Wednesday night’s doubleheader, let’s take a look at the up-to-the-minute 2019 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket seed scenarios.

1. Michigan State (15-4)
– Clinched double-bye
– Clinches #1 seed with win over Michigan
– Clinches #2 seed with loss + Purdue loss at Northwestern
– Clinches #3 seed with loss + Purdue win

2. Michigan (15-4)
– Clinched double-bye
– Clinches #1 seed with win at Michigan State
– Clinches #2 seed with loss + Purdue loss at Northwestern
– Clinches #3 seed with loss + Purdue win

3. Purdue (15-4)
– Clinched double-bye but can’t be #1 seed
– Clinches #2 seed with win at Northwestern
– Clinches #3 seed with loss

—————————————-

4. Wisconsin (12-6)
– Can clinch #4 seed and double bye with wins over Iowa and at Ohio State OR with a split in final 2 games + Maryland loss vs Minnesota
– Can fall as low as #6 with 2 losses + Maryland win + Iowa win at Nebraska
– Seed range: 4-6

5. Maryland (12-7)
– Can clinch #4 seed and double bye with win vs Minnesota + 2 Wisconsin losses OR with a win + Wisconsin loss + Purdue finishing ahead of Michigan
– Clinches 5 seed if those things above don’t happen
– Seed range: 4-5

—————————————-

6. Iowa (10-8)
– Can’t clinch double-bye. Highest possible seed is 5th.
– Can clinch #5 seed with wins at Wisconsin and Nebraska + Maryland win + Wisconsin loss at Ohio State +
– Clinches no worse than #6 seed with 1 more win
– Can fall as low as #8 seed with 2 losses + 2 Ohio State wins + Minnesota win at Maryland
– Seed range: 5-8

7. Minnesota (9-10)
– Will play on Thursday no matter what.
– Can jump as high as #6 seed with win at Maryland + 2 Iowa losses + Ohio State loss + tiebreakers
– Can fall as low as #9 seed with loss + Iowa win + Ohio State win + 2 Illinois wins
– Seed range: 6-9

8. Ohio State (8-10)
– Will play on Thursday no matter what.
– Can jump as high as #6 seed with wins at Northwestern and over Wisconsin + 2 Iowa losses + tiebreakers
– Can fall as low as #10 seed with 2 losses + several other factors
– Seed range: 6-10

9. Illinois (7-11)
– Can clinch single-bye with win vs Indiana or at Penn State
– Can jump as high as #7 seed with wins over Indiana and at Penn State + Minnesota loss + Ohio State loss
– Can fall as low as #12 seed with 2 losses + Penn State win at Rutgers + Rutgers win at Indiana
– Tied for widest range of any Big Ten team in terms of seeding
– Seed range: 7-12

10. Rutgers (7-11)
– Can clinch single-bye with win vs Penn State or at Indiana
– Can jump as high as #8 seed with 2 wins + Minnesota loss + Ohio State loss + Illinois loss
– Can fall as low as #12 seed with 2 losses + Indiana win at Illinois + Penn State win over Illinois
– Seed range: 8-12

11. Indiana (6-12)
– Can clinch single-bye with wins at Illinois and over Rutgers OR with win over Illinois + Penn State win over Illinois
– Can jump as high as #8 seed with 2 wins + several other factors
– Can fall as low as #13 seed with 2 losses + 2 Penn State wins + Nebraska win
– Tied for widest range of any Big Ten team in terms of seeding
– Seed range: 8-13

12. Penn State (5-13)
– Can clinch #10 seed and single-bye with wins at Rutgers and over Illinois + 2 Indiana wins
– Can fall as low as #13 seed with 2 losses + Nebraska win
– Seed range: 10-13

13. Nebraska (5-14)
– Will not receive a bye and will play on Wednesday no matter what
– Can jump as high as #11 seed with win over Iowa + 2 Indiana losses + Penn State loss + other factors
– Will clinch #13 seed with loss
– Seed range: 11-13

———————————————

14. Northwestern (3-15)
– Clinched #14 seed. Will open against #11 seed on Wednesday at 9 ET.

Harold Shelton III, BTN Studio Researcher

Harold Shelton III is a BTN Studio Researcher who writes up weekly stats for BTN & BTN.com. Follow his work on Twitter @BTNStatsGuys.

