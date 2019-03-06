Get the latest 2019 Big Ten men’s hoops tourney seed scenarios

Before Wednesday night’s doubleheader, let’s take a look at the up-to-the-minute 2019 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket seed scenarios.

1. Michigan State (15-4)

– Clinched double-bye

– Clinches #1 seed with win over Michigan

– Clinches #2 seed with loss + Purdue loss at Northwestern

– Clinches #3 seed with loss + Purdue win

2. Michigan (15-4)

– Clinched double-bye

– Clinches #1 seed with win at Michigan State

– Clinches #2 seed with loss + Purdue loss at Northwestern

– Clinches #3 seed with loss + Purdue win

3. Purdue (15-4)

– Clinched double-bye but can’t be #1 seed

– Clinches #2 seed with win at Northwestern

– Clinches #3 seed with loss

—————————————-

4. Wisconsin (12-6)

– Can clinch #4 seed and double bye with wins over Iowa and at Ohio State OR with a split in final 2 games + Maryland loss vs Minnesota

– Can fall as low as #6 with 2 losses + Maryland win + Iowa win at Nebraska

– Seed range: 4-6

5. Maryland (12-7)

– Can clinch #4 seed and double bye with win vs Minnesota + 2 Wisconsin losses OR with a win + Wisconsin loss + Purdue finishing ahead of Michigan

– Clinches 5 seed if those things above don’t happen

– Seed range: 4-5

—————————————-

6. Iowa (10-8)

– Can’t clinch double-bye. Highest possible seed is 5th.

– Can clinch #5 seed with wins at Wisconsin and Nebraska + Maryland win + Wisconsin loss at Ohio State +

– Clinches no worse than #6 seed with 1 more win

– Can fall as low as #8 seed with 2 losses + 2 Ohio State wins + Minnesota win at Maryland

– Seed range: 5-8

7. Minnesota (9-10)

– Will play on Thursday no matter what.

– Can jump as high as #6 seed with win at Maryland + 2 Iowa losses + Ohio State loss + tiebreakers

– Can fall as low as #9 seed with loss + Iowa win + Ohio State win + 2 Illinois wins

– Seed range: 6-9

B1G = Chaos. 🤯@GopherMBB gets a crucial win for its NCAA tournament hopes, and we have a Barnstorming in the Twin Cities. Purdue, Michigan and Michigan State now enter their respective final regular season games Saturday at 15-4.

8. Ohio State (8-10)

– Will play on Thursday no matter what.

– Can jump as high as #6 seed with wins at Northwestern and over Wisconsin + 2 Iowa losses + tiebreakers

– Can fall as low as #10 seed with 2 losses + several other factors

– Seed range: 6-10

9. Illinois (7-11)

– Can clinch single-bye with win vs Indiana or at Penn State

– Can jump as high as #7 seed with wins over Indiana and at Penn State + Minnesota loss + Ohio State loss

– Can fall as low as #12 seed with 2 losses + Penn State win at Rutgers + Rutgers win at Indiana

– Tied for widest range of any Big Ten team in terms of seeding

– Seed range: 7-12

10. Rutgers (7-11)

– Can clinch single-bye with win vs Penn State or at Indiana

– Can jump as high as #8 seed with 2 wins + Minnesota loss + Ohio State loss + Illinois loss

– Can fall as low as #12 seed with 2 losses + Indiana win at Illinois + Penn State win over Illinois

– Seed range: 8-12

Scale of 1-10: How surprised are you by @RutgersMBB's season (14-14, 7-11)? The architect of the turnaround, @CoachPikiell, caught up with @BTNRickPizzo on Monday night.

11. Indiana (6-12)

– Can clinch single-bye with wins at Illinois and over Rutgers OR with win over Illinois + Penn State win over Illinois

– Can jump as high as #8 seed with 2 wins + several other factors

– Can fall as low as #13 seed with 2 losses + 2 Penn State wins + Nebraska win

– Tied for widest range of any Big Ten team in terms of seeding

– Seed range: 8-13

12. Penn State (5-13)

– Can clinch #10 seed and single-bye with wins at Rutgers and over Illinois + 2 Indiana wins

– Can fall as low as #13 seed with 2 losses + Nebraska win

– Seed range: 10-13

13. Nebraska (5-14)

– Will not receive a bye and will play on Wednesday no matter what

– Can jump as high as #11 seed with win over Iowa + 2 Indiana losses + Penn State loss + other factors

– Will clinch #13 seed with loss

– Seed range: 11-13

———————————————

14. Northwestern (3-15)

– Clinched #14 seed. Will open against #11 seed on Wednesday at 9 ET.