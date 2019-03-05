Audio: Listen to Big Ten hockey coaches talk Big Ten tournament
Listen to all each of the Big Ten men’s hockey coaches talk to reporters ahead of the 2019 Big Ten Men;’s Hockey Tournament.
***
The full tournament schedule is listed below and more information is at BigTen.org.
Big Ten Champion Ohio State earned the top seed and a bye into the single-elimination semifinals, scheduled for March 16-17. Both semifinals, including the Buckeyes’ 3:30 p.m. ET game on March 17, will air live on BTN, the FOX Sports app and BTN2GO.
The championship game will take place on either March 23 or March 24, once again airing live on BTN, the FOX Sports app and BTN2Go.
2019 BIG TEN HOCKEY TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS:
#7 MICHIGAN STATE AT #2 NOTRE DAME – BTN PLUS
Game 1: Friday, March 8 – 7 p.m. ET
Game 2: Saturday, March 9 – 7 p.m. ET
Game 3: Sunday, March 10 – 7 p.m. ET (if necessary)
#6 MICHIGAN AT #3 MINNESOTA – BTN2GO, FOX SPORTS NORTH PLUS and FOX SPORTS DETROIT PLUS
Game 1: Friday, March 8 – 7 p.m. ET
Game 2: Saturday, March 9 – 5 p.m. ET
Game 3: Sunday, March 10 – 5:30 p.m. ET (if necessary)
#5 WISCONSIN AT #4 PENN STATE – BTN PLUS
Game 1: Friday, March 8 – 8 p.m. ET
Game 2: Saturday, March 9 – 6 p.m. ET
Game 3: Sunday, March 10 – 6 p.m. ET (if necessary)