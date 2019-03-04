2019 Big Ten Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament Coverage on BTN

With the bracket set for the 2019 Big Ten Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament, BTN today announced its coverage plans for the tournament which opens March 8-10 and ends with the championship game on March 23 or March 24. The quarterfinal series will be available via streaming platforms and on select FOX Sports regional networks, while the semifinals and championship rounds will air live on BTN, BTN2Go and the FOX Sports app. Each game in the tournament, spread out across three weekends, takes place on the campus of the higher-seeded teams.

Beginning on March 8, Minnesota, Notre Dame and Penn State will have home ice for three best-of-three quarterfinal series. The Gophers will take on Michigan, with each matchup streaming on BTN2Go and airing on both FOX Sports North PLUS and FOX Sports Detroit PLUS. Michigan State at Notre Dame and Wisconsin at Penn State will be available via streaming on BTN Plus.

Big Ten Champion Ohio State earned the top seed and a bye into the single-elimination semifinals, scheduled for March 16-17. Both semifinals, including the Buckeyes’ 3:30 p.m. ET game on March 17, will air live on BTN, the FOX Sports app and BTN2GO.

The championship game will take place on either March 23 or March 24, once again airing live on BTN, the FOX Sports app and BTN2Go.

2019 BIG TEN HOCKEY TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS:

#7 MICHIGAN STATE AT #2 NOTRE DAME – BTN PLUS

Game 1: Friday, March 8 – 7 p.m. ET

Game 2: Saturday, March 9 – 7 p.m. ET

Game 3: Sunday, March 10 – 7 p.m. ET (if necessary)

#6 MICHIGAN AT #3 MINNESOTA – BTN2GO, FOX SPORTS NORTH PLUS and FOX SPORTS DETROIT PLUS

Game 1: Friday, March 8 – 7 p.m. ET

Game 2: Saturday, March 9 – 5 p.m. ET

Game 3: Sunday, March 10 – 5:30 p.m. ET (if necessary)

#5 WISCONSIN AT #4 PENN STATE – BTN PLUS

Game 1: Friday, March 8 – 8 p.m. ET

Game 2: Saturday, March 9 – 6 p.m. ET

Game 3: Sunday, March 10 – 6 p.m. ET (if necessary)