View full 2019 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament bracket

The Big Ten Conference has announced the full bracket for the 26th Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament that will take place March 6-10 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Maryland (26-3, 15-3 Big Ten) is the No. 1 seed after securing the outright Big Ten Championship on Saturday with its 71-62 win over Illinois. The Terrapins have won four Big Ten titles (2015, 2016, 2017, 2019) and three Big Ten Tournament championships (2015, 2016, 2017) since joining the conference prior to the 2014-15 season.

Maryland will open tournament play on Friday with a quarterfinal contest at noon (ET) against the winner of the second-round game between No. 8 seed Northwestern and No. 9 seed Michigan State.

All 13 games of this year’s Big Ten Tournament will be televised live to a national audience, with the first round through semifinal games from Wednesday through Saturday broadcast on BTN, as well as on the FOX Sports app and through BTN’s digital extension, BTN2Go. The Big Ten Tournament championship game on March 10 will be televised live on ESPN2, as well as the WatchESPN platform and the ESPN app.

