Iowa's back-to-back game-winners, from the BTN truck

By BTN.com staff, 2 hours ago

That finish was unreal. This finish was even better.

The last two Iowa games have featured must-see finishes, the first one ending on a Jordan Bohannon 3 vs. Northwestern, and the next one on a Joe Wieskamp ridiculous off-the-side-of-the-glass 3 at Rutgers.

By now, Big Ten fans have seen both shots, probably more times than they can count. But not everyone has seen how they went down from the truck.

That’s why we did this post and included video of it above.

No. 21 Iowa hosts No. 24 Maryland on Tuesday night (9 ET, BTN). Cant help but wonder if there will be a third consecutive last-second game-winner.

Which Hawkeye finish was better? We asked BTN analyst Jon Crispin on Monday.

