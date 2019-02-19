BTN to air Seven Big Ten Winter Championships

Beginning this weekend, BTN will televise seven winter Big Ten Championships, including men’s and women’s swimming & diving, men’s and women’s indoor track & field, men’s golf, wrestling, and men’s and women’s gymnastics. BTN will also broadcast the men’s ice hockey semifinals and final in March, with broadcast information announced at a later date.

Coverage begins with the Big Ten Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships from Indiana on Feb. 24 at 10:30 a.m. ET, while the Big Ten Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships will air at 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, March 3, from Iowa. The opening night relays and preliminary rounds for both women (Feb. 20-23) and men (Feb. 27-March 2) can be viewed live on BTN Plus.

Championship coverage continues at 5:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 26, with the Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships. Both the men’s and women’s events will take place at Michigan and can be seen live (Feb. 22-23) on BTN Plus.

The 2019 men’s golf Big Ten Match Play Championship from Palm Coast, Fla., will air on Saturday, March 2, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The first two sessions of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships on Saturday, March 9, will be available on BTN Plus. Session three on Sunday, March 10, will also be available live on BTN Plus. The final session will carried live on BTN at 4 p.m. ET, from Minnesota.

On Saturday, March 23, BTN will televise the first session of the Big Ten Women’s Gymnastics Championships live at noon ET, followed by the second session live at 5 p.m. ET from Penn State. The network will also have live coverage of the Big Ten Men’s Gymnastics Championships at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, April 5 (team), and at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 6 (individual competition), from Iowa.

The complete television schedule for the Big Ten Winter Championships appears below. For more information, go to www.btn.com or www.bigten.org.

2019 BTN Winter Championships Schedule:

Sport Dates Site Air Date and Time (ET)* Women’s Swimming & Diving Feb. 20-23 Bloomington, Ind. Sunday, Feb, 24 at 10:30 a.m. Men’s Swimming & Diving Feb. 27 – March 2 Iowa City, Iowa Sunday, March 3 at 10:30 a.m. Indoor Track & Field Feb. 22-23 Ann Arbor, Mich. Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 5:30 p.m. Men’s Golf Feb. 7-9 Palm Coast, Fla. Saturday, March 2 at 11:30 a.m. Wrestling March 9-10 Minneapolis, Minn. Sunday, March 10 at 4 p.m. (LIVE) Women’s Gymnastics March 23 State College, Pa. Saturday, March 23 at Noon (LIVE) Saturday, March 23 at 5 p.m. (LIVE) Men’s Gymnastics April 5-6 Iowa City, Iowa Friday, April 5 at 8 p.m. (LIVE) Saturday, April 6 at 8 p.m. (LIVE)

*Schedule is subject to change