Registration is Now Open for the Eighth Annual BTN Big 10K on Aug. 11

Registration is now open for the BTN Big 10K, the summer race that turns Chicago into a Big Ten tailgate party. The eighth annual BTN Big 10K and 5K takes place on Sunday, Aug. 11, with a course navigating city streets and a start and finish in Grant Park along Chicago’s picturesque lakefront.

Registration begins at $55 for adults for the 10K and $40 for the 5K. For children 12 and under, registration is $25 for the 5K. For all additional information on the BTN Big 10K, visit www.BTNBig10K.com or Facebook. Those who register will also receive a school-specific technical race shirt, available in each of the 14 Big Ten school colors, as well as a general BTN Big 10K option.

The 10K will once again be followed by a post-race tailgate which includes mascots, cheerleaders, food, beer, live music, tailgate games, exciting prizes and your some of your favorite BTN personalities. Each race finisher 21 and older will receive a free beer as well as an official BTN Big 10K commemorative medal. In addition to cash prizes for the top runners, the BTN Big10K will offer Big Ten prizes to runners who show the most school spirit through festive costumes and school-inspired accessories.

Returning in 2019 as the race’s official charity partners are Special Olympics Chicago and ALIVE Rescue.

The Special Olympics mission is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. Special Olympics Chicago is largest region in the state of Illinois and larger than 26 other state Chapters in the U.S. offering training and competition in 22 sports. Athletes learn fundamentals, rules and strategies from their coaches during a training period prior to competition. Competitions are held at the area, regional and state levels.

ALIVE Rescue works to save, rehabilitate and place abandoned, abused and stray animals. The organization takes in animals – particularly those that are hard to place — from shelters with high euthanasia rates in Chicago and the surrounding area and provides them with medical, behavioral and physical support.