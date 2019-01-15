Brady, Brees highlight 35 former B1G stars on AFC, NFC title game rosters
Thirty-five former Big Ten stars, not including Maryland, Nebraska or Rutgers players who were in school before entering the conference, are on AFC and NFC Championship Game rosters.
All 14 Big Ten programs have at least one representative, with Ohio State’s nine leading the way, not only among the conference but all of college football.
A pair of “GOAT” quarterbacks, New England’s Tom Brady (Michigan) and New Orleans’ Drew Brees (Purdue), highlight the former Big Ten names. Brady, fresh off his 28th all-time playoff win, is making his eight consecutive AFC Championship Game appearance.
Don’t have a team left and have a lot of Big Ten pride? Root for a New England-New Orleans Super Bowl, as the two team combine for 22 Big Ten
See the full list of Big Ten names below.
CHIEFS (6)
OL Jeff Allen – Illinois
QB Chad Henne – Michigan
LB Anthony Hitchens – Iowa
DB Jordan Lucas – Penn State
DB Eric Murray – Minnesota
LB Ben Niemann – Iowa
PATRIOTS (10)
QB Tom Brady – Michigan
RB Rex Burkhead – Nebraska
DL Adrian Clayborn – Iowa
DB Nate Ebner – Ohio State
OL James Ferentz – Iowa
QB Brian Hoyer – Michigan State
DB J.C. Jackson – Maryland
OL Ted Karras – Illinois
DE John Simon – Ohio State
RB James White – Wisconsin
RAMS (7)
OL Brian Allen – Michigan State
OL Austin Blythe – Iowa
DB Blake Countess – Michigan (finished at Auburn)
OL Rob Havenstein – Wisconsin
DL Sebastian Joseph – Rutgers
LS Jake McQuaide – Ohio State
OL Rodger Saffold – Indiana
SAINTS (12)
DB Eli Apple – Ohio State
QB Drew Brees – Purdue
DB Vonn Bell – Ohio State
LB Vince Biegel – Wisconsin
WR Austin Carr – Northwestern
WR Simmie Cobbs – Indiana
DB Kurt Coleman – Ohio State
WR Ted Ginn Jr. – Ohio State
DB Justin Hardee – Illinois
DB Marshon Lattimore – Ohio State
OL Ryan Ramczyk – Wisconsin
WR Michael Thomas – Ohio State