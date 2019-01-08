No. 3 Ohio State paces Big Ten in final 2018 AP Top 25 Poll
With No. 2 Clemson throttling No. 1 Alabama in the 2019 College Football Championship Game on Monday night, it’s time to take a look at the final AP Top 25 poll, released Tuesday morning.
Five Big Ten teams are ranked, headlined by Big Ten and Rose Bowl game champ Ohio State, at No. 3. Michigan (No. 13), Penn State (No. 17), Northwestern (No. 21) and Iowa (No. 25) also finish ranked.
Clemson tops the poll, followed by runner-up Alabama, while No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 5 Notre Dame round out the top 5.
There’s a run of SEC teams just outside the top 5, with No. 6 LSU and Georgia and Florida tied at No. 7, giving the conference four of the top eight teams.