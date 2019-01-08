Here's where Big Ten teams land in way-too-early 2019 top 25 polls
A couple things we can expect to see every year the day after the national championship game: 1. the final AP top 25 poll, and 2. the way-too-early polls for the following season.
This post is all about the way-too-early polls, and here’s where several sites have Big Ten teams pegged in the 2019 polls.
247 SPORTS
4. Ohio State
10. Penn State
11. Michigan
15. Wisconsin
17. Iowa
21. Michigan State
ATHLON
5. Ohio State
8. Michigan
13. Penn State
17. Iowa
18. Wisconsin
19. Nebraska
24. Northwestern
ESPN
4. Ohio State
11. Michigan
17. Penn State
19. Northwestern
21. Wisconsin
24. Nebraska
SI
4. Ohio State
7. Michigan
14. Penn State
17. Wisconsin
18. Iowa
20. Northwestern
23. Michigan State
SB NATION
3. Ohio State
6. Michigan
14. Penn State
23. Northwestern
25. Nebraska
SPORTING NEWS
5. Ohio State
10. Michigan
12. Penn State
22. Wisconsin
24. Northwestern
25. Minnesota
STADIUM
6. Michigan
7. Ohio State
17. Penn State
19. Wisconsin
25. Nebraska