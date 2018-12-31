Big Ten features 84 players on 2018 NFL playoff teams
The NFL playoffs are set, and former Big Ten standouts are all over the rosters.
There’s 84 in all (not including Maryland, Nebraska and Rutgers players who were in school before entering B1G), paced by an even dozen for both Dallas and New Orleans and 11 for New England.
Quarterbacks Tom Brady and Drew Brees are the biggest names. See all of them, broken down by team, below.
COLTS (4)
S Malik Hooker – Ohio State
DT Tyquan Lewis – Ohio State
DE Kemoko Turay – Rutgers
LB Anthony Walker – Northwestern
TEXANS (3)
DE Joel Heath – Michigan State
LB Whitney Mercilus – Illinois
DE J.J. Watt – Wisconsin
CHARGERS (7)
DE Joey Bosa – Ohio State
G Dan Feeney – Indiana
RB Melvin Gordon – Wisconsin
RB Justin Jackson – Northwestern
CB Desmond King – Iowa
G Michael Schofield III – Michigan
FB Derek Watt – Wisconsin
RAVENS (5)
RB Gus Edwards – Rutgers
G/T Alex Lewis – Nebraska
TE Maxx Williams – Minnesota
DE Chris Wormley – Michigan
G/T Marshal Yanda – Iowa
CHIEFS (6)
OL Jeff Allen – Illinois
QB Chad Henne – Michigan
LB Anthony Hitchens – Iowa
DB Jordan Lucas – Penn State
DB Eric Murray – Minnesota
LB Ben Niemann – Iowa
PATRIOTS (11)
QB Tom Brady – Michigan
RB Rex Burkhead – Nebraska
DE Adrian Clayborn – Iowa
DB Nate Ebner – Ohio State
OL James Ferentz – Iowa
WR Chris Hogan – Penn State (lacrosse)
QB Brian Hoyer – Michigan State
DB J.C. Jackson – Maryland
OL Ted Karras – Illinois
DE John Simon – Ohio State
RB James White – Wisconsin
EAGLES (6)
LB Nathan Gerry – Nebraska
DE Brandon Graham – Michigan
S Malcolm Jenkins – Ohio State
P Cameron Johnston – Ohio State
QB Nate Sudfeld – Indiana
G/C Stefen Wisniewski – Penn State
BEARS (7)
S Adrian Amos – Penn State
CB Prince Amukamara – Nebraska
FB Michael Burton – Rutgers
OL James Daniels – Iowa
RB Jordan Howard – Indiana
DB Sherrick McManis – Northwestern
WR Allen Robinson – Penn State
SEAHAWKS (5)
DE Frank Clark – Michigan
S Delano Hill – Michigan
DT Quinton Jefferson – Maryland
TE Nick Vannett – Ohio State
QB Russell Wilson – Wisconsin
COWBOYS (12)
CB Anthony Brown – Purdue
WR Noah Brown – Ohio State
DE Taco Charlton – Michigan
DT Maliek Collins – Nebraska
LB Chris Covington – Indiana
RB Ezekiel Elliott – Ohio State
DE Randy Gregory – Nebraska
LB Sean Lee – Penn State
CB Jourdan Lewis – Michigan
K Brett Maher – Nebraska
RB Rod Smith – Ohio State
LB Damien Wilson – Minnesota
SAINTS (12)
CB Eli Apple – Ohio State
S Vonn Bell – Ohio State
LB Vince Biegel – Wisconsin
QB Drew Brees – Purdue
WR Austin Carr – Northwestern
WR Simmie Cobbs – Indiana
S Kurt Coleman – Ohio State
WR Ted Ginn Jr. – Ohio State
DB Justin Hardee – Illinois
CB Marshon Lattimore – Ohio State
T Ryan Ramczyk – Wisconsin
WR Michael Thomas – Ohio State
RAMS (6)
C Brian Allen – Michigan State
C Austin Blythe – Iowa
OT Rob Havenstein – Wisconsin
DT Sebastian Joseph – Rutgers
LS Jake McQuaide – Ohio State
G Roger Saffold – Indiana