Eight Hours of Early Signing Period Coverage on BTN
BTN will dedicate eight hours of programming to cover the Early Signing Period on Wednesday with the B1G Football & Beyond: Signing Day Special airing from 9 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET.
Mike Hall will handle hosting duties with analysts Gerry DiNardo and Howard Griffith, and the trio will be joined by Midwest Football Recruiting Analyst for 247 Sports, Allen Trieu, as they provide an in-depth analysis of each school’s class. BTN reporters will be on-site at five schools including Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State and Purdue. Throughout the day, the crew will speak with an assortment of the conference’s head coaches*, including Kirk Ferentz (9:30 a.m. ET), Paul Chryst (11 a.m. ET), Mark Dantonio (11:15 a.m. ET), Chris Ash (11:30 a.m. ET), P.J. Fleck (11:45 a.m. ET), Lovie Smith (12:30 p.m. ET) and Tom Allen (12:45 p.m. ET).
According to 247Sports composite team rankings, the Big Ten currently has two of the top-10 recruiting classes in the country, led by No.9 Michigan and No. 10 Ohio State. No. 13 Penn State, No. 23 Nebraska and No. 24 Purdue round out the top-25 ranked classes.
Early signing period coverage can be streamed all season long via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices through BTN2Go or the Fox Sports app.
*All interview times are estimated